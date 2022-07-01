Peacock’s sports lineup now includes America’s pastime, as the streaming service is the home of a weekly MLB baseball game. Dubbed MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock streams a game every Sunday.

MLB has a big presence on streaming services. In addition to Peacock, MLB is on ESPN Plus with games throughout the week, while Apple TV Plus lives streams games on Friday nights.

Here is what you need to know about watching MLB on Peacock, including who is playing this week on the streaming service.

MLB on Peacock game: Sunday, July 3

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff game is the final one of a three-game series between AL Central rivals the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers. Both teams are struggling this year, but Miguel Cabrera, one of the best players of the last 20 years, is almost always must-watch TV (especially as we don't know how much longer we'll have the chance to do so).

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers, 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT.

Upcoming MLB on Peacock games

Here is the full schedule for MLB Sunday Leadoff games on Peacock for the month of July:

July 10: Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles, 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT

July 16: MLB All-Star Futures Game, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

July 17: Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays, 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT

July 24: Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies, 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT

July 31: Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays, 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT

How to watch MLB on Peacock

While Peacock does offer a free version of its streaming service, if you want to watch its MLB Sunday Leadoff games, or any sports it provides for that matter, you have to be a subscriber to Peacock Premium. The good news is that consumers have options when it comes to a subscription, as Peacock Premium has both an ad-supported and an ad-free version. The bad news, Peacock no longer offers its free trial.

Once you are a Peacock subscriber, you can watch it on a smart TV, including Roku, Android TV and Apple TV, either a PlayStation or Xbox gaming console, mobile and tablet devices or your computer.

