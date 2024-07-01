How to watch the Wimbledon 2024 tournament on ESPN Plus

For the next few months across Europe, the most anticipated action-packed sporting summers in recent history will be unfolding, including Grand Slam tennis tournament Wimbledon 2024. If you're wondering how to stream it, then ESPN Plus is one of the most popular options in the US.

The biggest football tournament of the year kicked off in Germany earlier this month and is dominating sports headlines with all the highs and lows. The end of July will feature the most viewed sporting tournament in the world as Paris says bonjour to the 2024 Olympics. Sandwiched between these two gargantuan sporting events, the oldest tennis tournament returns to the screen...

Wimbledon is regarded as the most prestigious tennis championship among fans and players alike, and this year is no different. Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz become the first men’s winner outside of Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray for 20 years while Marketa Vondrousova wrote history by becoming the first unseeded player to raise the trophy in the women’s singles.

So, how do you watch every minute of the action to see if there will be any more repeat shocks? Well, if you’re US-based you can tune in with ESPN Plus to watch all the Wimbledon court drama, and find out how to do so below...

Wimbledon 2024 on ESPN Plus

With the first matches taking place on 1 July and the final match concluding on 14 July, as is tradition this will be the men’s final, the first few weeks of July will see an intense period of tennis in the world-famous Wimbledon courts. That’s why it’s important to get yourself subscribed to a streaming service where you can keep up to date with every single match.

ESPN Plus will be the home of Wimbledon this year with every minute of tennis drama available on this top tier sports streaming service. Boasting an absolute gargantuan variety of sports such as football, basketball, golf, baseball and hockey among others, ESPN Plus is one of the best sports streaming platform available on the market to date.

With plans starting from $10.99 a month, this premium quality streamer is a very affordable price for what it offers. Even those who just want to watch the Wimbledon matches – of which ESPN Plus will play all the televised games – may be sucked in by the other offerings on the streamer.

Those who don’t have cable access – and won’t be able to watch directly from ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 or The Tennis Channel – can watch through Sling TV Orange, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV. But for those who want to watch tennis through ESPN directly, keep reading...

How to watch Wimbledon 2024 on ESPN Plus

Thankfully, it couldn’t be any easier to begin watching Wimbledon on this sporting streaming service.

The first step to watching your July fix of tennis content is to find and then download the ESPN Plus app on whichever device you wish to watch it on - whether that be laptop, TV or phone. If you want another option to do this, head to ESPN Plus’ website and enter the email address you’ll be watching with to create your account and this will also set you up for your month of tennis viewing. Check out the full details regarding ESPN Plus’ policy regarding free trials here.

An alternative way when it comes to signing up is to do so with the Disney bundle, of which there are two Trio options for you to look over. These bundles – which include the aforementioned ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu – start at $14.99 per month and are great value for money if you’re looking for your fix of entertainment alongside sports. Also worth considering – if you want more sporting streaming outside of just the Wimbledon season – is investing in the annual subscription for ESPN Plus which would save you the equivalent of two months’ fees over the year.

So, there you go! Get yourself an account and logged in to ESPN Plus in anticipation for what looks set to be a great Wimbledon tournament.