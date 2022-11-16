Love Without Borders: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality series

Most avid TV watchers know there is no shortage of reality shows focused on people’s quest to find love. Between Bachelor in Paradise, Married at First Sight, Love Island USA, Love Is Blind and Back in the Groove, there are plenty of onscreen opportunities for people to find that special one. Now Love Without Borders joining the mix and it hopes to stand apart from the previously mentioned programs in that the singles in the new series go to look for love abroad with the guidance of relationship expert Arica Angelo.

So just what can you expect from Love Without Borders? Here’s everything we know about the show.

Love Without Borders debuts in the US on Wednesday, November 30, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo after a new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The series premiere becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Although we don’t have official word as to when the series will be released in the UK, like other Bravo shows, we anticipate that it will become available to stream on Hayu (opens in new tab)

Love Without Borders premise

Love Without Borders (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Bravo describes the Love Without Borders premise as the following:

"The series follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love. All have come to the realization they’re stuck in a rut and must change how they’re looking for a mate as well as where they’re looking. The love they long for and life they’ve always wanted could be waiting for them on the other side of the globe.

"With the help of relationship expert Arica Angelo, the excited singles pack their bags at a moment’s notice, grab their passports and fly to a destination that’s not revealed until they’re at the airport. The stakes are high and nerves are frayed as they each realize they will not speak with – or even see a photo of – their match before leaving the States. The adventure begins when they arrive at the destinations to finally meet their match. That’s when things get real and the journey to love truly begins - drama and all."

Love Without Borders cast

Bravo was kind enough to provide a brief description of each cast member. Take a look below.

Aaron Motacek

"Aaron, a 31-year-old optometrist, has limited dating options in his hometown of Fargo, N.D. Although he knows he must make a drastic choice to find love, leaving his close-knit family won’t be easy. Being in a loving relationship is a priority and leaving his comfortable life and his brother’s optometry practice is a gamble he’s eager to take.

"Will Aaron finally find what he’s been looking for with Mael?"

Danna Richards

"Danna is a 38-year-old musician and songwriter who knows a thing or two about risky ventures. The Livingston, Montana native has already given up her traditional home to take in the country’s wide-open spaces in a retrofitted Sprinter van. Free-spirited Danna is ready to start a family and willing to give up her home on the road for one that’s completely unknown in hopes of finding the One.

"Is Brian the man who can capture Danna’s heart?"

Philip Michael Thomas Jr.

"Based in Atlanta, Philip is a musician on the rise. He’s experienced a lot in the local dating scene and decided to focus on finding a real relationship. He’s been single for seven months and celibate for four so he can clear his mind and create space for the loving relationship he hopes is just around the corner – or around the globe.

"Can Philip manifest a deeper connection with Carmen than he has with anyone else?"

Naeem Thompson

"Naaem is an easygoing social worker who works with middle school students and lives just outside Houston. He considers himself a big kid at heart and is ready to have children of his own. While suffering from a hard-hitting case of Covid, he received a message from God telling him to re-examine his relationships with women, find a wife and settle down. Naeem is more than ready to change his ways and take one of the biggest chances of his life to meet his match.

"Is Chandra the woman Naaem has been waiting to share his life with?"

Gurleen Virk

"Gurleen is a 28-year-old program manager who is fiercely independent and has grown weary of San Diego’s hookup culture. She knows exactly what she wants and is ready to share her life with someone ready to commit for the long haul, even if that means leaving her beloved dogs behind.

"Has Gurleen found the committed partner she longs for in Shreyas?"

Love Without Borders trailer

Looking at the trailer, the new show definitely appears to have borrowed elements from Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight and even 90 Day Fiancé.

How to watch Love Without Borders

Love Without Borders is a Bravo original series and airs directly on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, the network is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode for premium subscribers.

It’s expected that UK would-be viewers will be able to stream episodes on Hayu.