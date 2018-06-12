The best over-the-air TV streaming box for cord-cutters

The Tablo, HDHomerun and AirTV over-the-air streaming boxes.

Cord-cutting is about saving money. That's it. It's not about making things easier. It's about watching what you want to watch, and not getting gouged for it. And that's why over-the-air antennas are seeing newfound life. After decades of cable TV domination — and continuously rising prices — a simple OTA antenna pointed the right direction can fill the gaps streaming TV can leave behind.

And with our pick of the best over-the-air streaming box, you can take that free TV signal and pipe it to pretty much any device in your home.

The premise is simple: You plug the antenna into the box, hook the box up to your network, install an app, and you're able to watch over-the-air on your computer. Or your Fire TV. Or your Apple TV. Or your Android TV. Or your iPad. Wherever.

There are a few popular picks from which to choose. This is how we see things.

Our Pick: HDHomerun HDHomerun has a few things going for it. First is ease of setup. Whether you're talking about the iOS app or Android or Windows or Mac — it's just a matter of a simple download, a few clicks or taps, scan for channels, and you're up and running. The interface is simple enough to use, and changing channels is fast.



There are several models from which to choose, including one with h.264 transcoding for low-bandwidth networks. But our pick is the newer HDHomerun Quatro, which has four tuners — for watching up to four simultaneous feeds.



A psuedo-DVR (basically HDHomerun ties into things like Plex) is available for $35 a year.



Downsides? You can't use this with Roku. (It's an encoding thing.) To use it with Apple TV you'll need to buy a separate app like Channels. (It's very good, but not cheap at $25.)



If you need local DVR: Tablo Tablo is our next favorite pick, because it makes recording shows locally a breeze. Why local recordings instead of in the cloud? If data caps are a thing, this'll be a good option. (If you love Tablo and still want things in the cloud, Tablo Dual Lite will do that for $139.)



Setup is super-easy here as well. Plug in your antenna, fire up an app, create an account, and you're good to go.



The downside? Price. The basic dual tuner with 64GB of on-board storage is $176 — but that's not a lot of storage for the price. And the four-tuner model is a whopping $259, plus you'll have to bring your own hard drive. Also, because there's a lot of transcoding going on, changing channels can be slow. There's also an optional subscription fee if you want more than a single day's worth of guide data. (Also, the transcoding leads to a noticeable drop in video quality.)



But if you absolutely must have local recordings, this is the box to buy, for now.



