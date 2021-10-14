'Arsene Wenger: Invincible' - Release date, trailer and everything you need to know

Arsene Wenger: Invincible will pay tribute to one of the most iconic managers to work in English football, while retelling the story of his most famous Arsenal side - the Invincibles.

Made by Noah Media Group, the creators of some of acclaimed feature-length sports documentaries such as Finding Jack Charlton, Bobby Robson: More than a Manager, The Edge, Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans, it will be the first documentary about Arsène Wenger, told in his own words. Here's everything we know about the upcoming film...

When will 'Arsene Wenger: Invincible' be in cinemas...

The feature-length film will arrive in selected UK cinemas on Thursday 11th November. It will be available to buy on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download on 22 November. It is available to pre-order on Amazon now...

Arsene Wenger masterminded Arsenal's unbeaten 2003/2004 season (Image credit: Noah Media Group)

What else do we know about 'Arsene Wenger: Invincible'

A statement from the production company reads...

"A genius, visionary and obsessive, what Wenger achieved with Arsenal Football Club changed the landscape of the English game and shaped football worldwide.

"Featuring remarkable access and previously unseen archive footage, directors Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager, Finding Jack Charlton) and Christian Jeanpierre draw back the veil on a truly enigmatic figure who discusses, for the first time, the football ‘addiction’ that was both his driving force and his 'fatal flaw’.

"Shot on location in England, France and Arsène’s home village of Duttlenheim, ARSÈNE WENGER: INVINCIBLE is a compelling, intimate insight into a football figure like no other. .



"Framed against the backdrop of Arsenal’s historic “Invincible” season of 2003-04, the first and only occasion a team has gone an entire Premier League campaign without defeat, the film sees Wenger reflect candidly on his revolutionary era at Arsenal and the emotional and personal turmoil that surrounded his controversial exit after 22 years. .



"Gravitas and heavyweight authority is added by an A-list supporting cast, led by Wenger’s greatest rival from the time Sir Alex Ferguson and star players whose careers were impacted by the French coach, including Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Emanuel Petit and Robert Pires.

"Arsène Wenger’s achievements are stunning. His legacy is unique. Never before has he told his story in his own words... until now."

Is there a trailer for 'Arsene Wenger: Invincible'?

Yes there is, check it out below...