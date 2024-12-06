What December 2024 new movies are you most excited for?

We are down to the final days of 2024, but while you may be busy with holiday parties and family get-togethers, if you need a break there are going to be plenty of new movies releasing in December that I think should be worth your attention. But what do you think? What December 2024 new movies are you most excited to watch this month?

We’ve created this space so you, our wonderful WTW readers, can share with us and one another the movies that you can’t wait to see. You can share your thoughts in our comments section down below.

There may not be a movie with the established fan bases of November releases Gladiator 2, Wicked and Moana 2, but there are still a lot of interesting movies to check out this month. Excited to hear your thoughts, but let me share with you my most anticipated December movies:

The Order

Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett and Tye Sheridan in The Order (Image credit: Courtesy of Vertical)

There’s been some strong buzz around The Order, the Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult drama based on the true story of how bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest were connected to a group of domestic terrorists. If you're a fan of a crime thrillers, this one seems tailored made for you.

Maria

(Image credit: Venice Film Festival)

I’ve been a big fan of Pablo Larrain’s past two movies about iconic women of the 20th century (Jackie Onasis in Jackie and Princess Diana in Spencer), so even though I’m less familiar with his latest subject, opera legend Maria Callas, I’m excited to see what he and Angelina Jolie (an expected Best Actress contender) have in Maria.

September 5

Zinedine Soualem, Leonie Benesch, John Magaro and Marcus Rutherford in September 5 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

September 5 (read as September Five) was one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. It offers a thrilling chronicle of the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis from the perspective of the ABC Sports team that brought it live to TV. Unfortunately, for a lot of people you may have to wait until January 17, 2025, to see it, but keep an eye out for it.

The Brutalist

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (Image credit: Lol Crawley/A24)

The Brutalist may be my most anticipated movie of December, as Brady Corbet’s historical epic stars Adrien Brody as a Hungarian architect who immigrates to the US in the mid-20th century seeking the American dream. In addition to all of the awards buzz it is getting, I’m incredibly intrigued to see the three hour and 35 minute movie (which does feature a 15-minute intermission) that was made for less than $10 million.

The Fire Inside

Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry in The Fire Inside (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Amazon MGM Studios)

There’s a lot of big movies coming out on Christmas, but The Fire Inside is the one I'm most intrigued by. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison makes her directing debut with this inspiring story about Olympic boxer Claressa Shields. Ryan Destiny, who plays Shields, has already earned multiple “Breakthrough” nominations for her performance.

Alright, enough from me. Here's a complete look at the movie's coming out in December (in theaters unless otherwise specified). What are the movies coming out this month that you are most excited for? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

