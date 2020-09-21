Where to watch the biggest Emmy nominated shows

Last night, the weirdest Emmy Awards show in history aired live with a nearly completely virtual audience. While they couldn't run the show as they would have during a traditional year, it was still full of great moments and some killer acceptance speeches.

As is the case with any awards show, there are plenty of worthy nominees that didn't get the love that they might have deserved. While that doesn't necessarily mean a "snub" in every case, we thought it might be worthwhile to outline where you could watch some of your favorite Emmy nominated shows whether they took home gold or not.

The Mandalorian

Disney+'s smash hit The Mandalorian didn't see much outside of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, but given both the Television and Film Academy's proclivity for snubbing science fiction and fantasy, this didn't come as much of a shock to most viewers. Like the greats snubbed before it, The Mandalorian is a gorgeous showing of what Lucas Film can do when they shift away from the Skywalker Saga.

What We Do in the Shadows

The Schitt's Sweep was exactly what it should have been, but that doesn't mean that we didn't love some of the other nominees in the comedic categories. What We Do in the Shadows is hilarious, sneakily poignant, and all around hilarious. Long Live Guillermo!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took on a difficult task. While it's not the first show to be culturally poignant while still remaining hilarious, it's hard to argue that it balances the two in a masterful way that many series' wish that they could accomplish. It's complex, layered, and worth a binge if you're looking for a little hope and humor all rolled into one.

Insecure

Issa Rae's Insecure is a refreshing flip of the Strong Black Woman™ archetype. Black women are strong. But sometimes they're also scared, awkward, confused and, y'know, every other human emotion! Dan Levy took time to call out the series in his acceptance speech for a reason. The series is a breath of fresh air.

The Handmaid's Tale

We're not going to lie to you and imply that The Handmaid's Tale is an easy watch, particularly given the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. However, it is a poignant one. If dramas that directly apply to your current cultural situation appeal to you, this is the right one to start.

Ozark

Money laundering! Drug dealing! FBI interventions, oh my! Ozark follows Jason Bateman's character, Marty Byrde, as he tries to deal with a financial scandal with a drug scandal. The narrative can seem a bit awards-baity at times, but it also happens to be one heck of a series.

The Good Place

While we are, once again, fully on board with the Schitt's Creek sweep of the comedic categories, it is absolutely criminal that The Good Place went its entire tenure without a single Emmy Award. The series is exceptional from start to finish and features knock out performances from its whole cast.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is an odd beast. While some might be done with the constant drove of 80s nostalgia pieces, the series manages to meld that together with science fiction in a way that keeps things interesting. The series also has a solid history of introducing new players that add to its story each season and, while doing so, allows its other characters to grow.