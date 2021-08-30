College football games on ESPN Plus: Week one 2021

ESPN does not skimp on college football. The sports network covers a multitude of games every week across its lineup of networks and its own streaming service, ESPN Plus. In fact ESPN Plus is growing its college football resume, offering exclusive streaming broadcasts of top 25 games and featuring some of the most recognizable schools from the Big 12 conference and others.

As we head into week one of the 2021 college football season , ESPN Plus has a stacked roster of games that will be available to subscribers; the games are exclusive to ESPN Plus unless otherwise listed.

Here’s the full schedule of the college football games available on ESPN Plus this week, as well as how you watch them.

Sept. 2

The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m. ET

UC Davis at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m ET

UT Martin at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m. ET

Sept. 3

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m. ET, Big 12/ESPN Plus

Sept. 4

Rice at Arkansas, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN Plus/SEC Network

Miami (OH) at No. 8 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET

Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. ET, Big 12/ESPN Plus

Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN Plus/SEC Network

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN Plus/ SEC Network

Missouri State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET, Big 12/ESPN Plus

Baylor at Arkansas State, 7 p.m. ET

Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m. ET

Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m. ET

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN Plus/SEC Network

Southern Miss at South Alabama, 8 p.m. ET

Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m. ET, Big 12/ESPN Plus

How to watch ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a subscription streaming service, so you do not need any kind of cable subscription to start watching, you just need to sign up, at which point you’ll be charged $6.99 per month. Once signed up you can watch on a computer, Apple or Android mobile device/tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Android TVs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, Chromecast and Xfinity. Consumers can also AirPlay ESPN Plus onto their TV.

In addition to being able to subscribe to ESPN Plus as a standalone streaming service, Disney offers it as part of a bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu that is available for a total monthly subscription fee of $13.99.