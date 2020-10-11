Fox NFL Sunday live stream: How to watch football games online from anywhere

Fox NFL Sunday is ready to fill Sunday afternoons with pro football action this fall. Fox NFL Sunday schedule is traditionally filled with home games from NFC team cities, but in recent years the rules on broadcasts have become more flexible. Also Fox takes turns offering a double header of football, so many weeks they’ll broadcast two games back to back Sunday afternoons.

Football fans often see their favorite local team as part of Fox NFL Sunday, and many of those fans will watch it online. Here's how to watch Fox NFL Sunday online, including this week’s featured game of Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live stream.

Fox NFL Sunday live stream game schedule

All times show Eastern

Week 5, Oct. 11

1 p.m., Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

1 p.m., Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Football Team

1 p.m., Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Jets

1 p.m., Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

4 p.m., Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 6, Oct. 18 Doubleheader

1 p.m., Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts

1 p.m., Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

1 p.m., Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m., Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants

1 p.m., Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

4:25 p.m., Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to watch Fox NFL Sunday live stream in the U.S.

The 2020 Fox NFL Sunday season will be available on local Fox stations in the U.S. You can watch Fox online with the five largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV’s Blue Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, and it includes live Fox stations in many local markets for only $20 the first month. Just be careful because the Orange Plan doesn’t come with Fox.

Fubo TV has a strong focus on sports, and includes the Fox local stations so you can watch Fox NFL Sunday every Sunday afternoon. Fubo also has everything you need to watch all the NFL local and prime time broadcasts each week for only $55.

YouTube TV is the best recommended option for fans who want to see every NFL game. The service has all the broadcast networks plus ESPN and NFL Network, and now offers NFL RedZone for an additional cost.

AT&T TV Now includes Fox stations, with Fox NFL Sunday, on all of their plans starting with the $55 Access plan. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, and it includes Fox as well.

Watch Fox NFL Sunday live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that fans and families are ready to pick up and go the first chance they get. If that means traveling international, it could make it hard to keep up with all your favorite games that you could have watched at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

Fox NFL Sunday — Week 3 Eagles vs. Steelers Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) are in first place in the NFC East, even though they only have one winn heading into week five! Their lone win came just last weekend, where they used a fourth quarter comeback to take the lead and held on against a last push by the 49ers. This season’s struggles have started at quarterback, as Carson Wentz has been a total disappointment. Wentz has only four touchdowns but seven interceptions and a fumble lost in just four games.

There isn’t much good to be said for the Eagles performance so far, except that they benefit from playing in a down division with three other poor teams. But in a battle of in state rivals, the Eagles are sure to step up their game for pride of Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) are undefeated this season, but they might be coming into this game cold as they haven’t played a game in two full weeks. Their week four game against Tennessee became their bye after the Titans had an outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases that couldn’t be contained. That game will now be played in week 7, meaning the Steelers will close the season playing 13 straight games.

In their three wins, Pittsburgh has been very consistent, scoring between 26 and 28 points and doing a lot of running. Rusher James Conner got over 100 yards in their last two games, so expect them to lean on him against the Eagles if they have a lead in the second half.

How to watch NFL Sunday live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see plenty of NFL games. Sky Sports NFL channel features Gridiron American football games all season long.

Sky Sports will be carrying NFL Sunday football games on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Check out the Sky Sports NFL game schedule for other upcoming games.

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are both available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.