How to stream Love Island online if you've cut the cord

One of the hottest shows of the summer — both literally and figuratively — has quickly become CBS' Love Island . As the name implies, it's about love. Or at least the search for love, often entangled with lust. (These things happen, right?) It's also about an island. It's about the search for love (and lust) on an island.

It's about five men and six women — all attractive, all gregarious, and all willing to search for love (and lust) on an island, with TV cameras in tow.

This, folks, is Love Island on CBS.

The show itself is a U.S. take on the uber-popular British series. Here's how CBS itself puts things:

The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

That's about right. If you know Big Brother , you get what's going on here, with the 24/7 filming. All day, all night. Everyone sleeps in the same room. They're always on mic.

But boil Love Island down to its essence, and you know exactly what it's about. It's about skin, sex, and drama in a way in which it only can play out on a TV reality show.

Love Island is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg . She's a former vine star (ask your kids, fellow old folks) whose popularity has only increased alongside Love Island .

Is it really about love? Maybe. Is it mostly about lust? Probably. Is it about couples sticking together in order to stay on the show? Definitely. Is it all about making good guilty-pleasure television? Absolutely. (It's also about the island, but at this point we're satisfied calling the Fiji island an unwitting bystander. But we digress.)

In any event, it's what people are watching this summer. And here's how you can get your Love Island on.

Stream Love Island on CBS All Access

CBS is the home of Love Island , and CBS All Access is the streaming arm of the network. It's home to the entire Love Island (and entire CBS) back catalog, of course. But it's also much more than that. CBS All Access also has its own stable of original content, with such titles as Star Trek: Discovery , The Twilight Zone , and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard . All in all, it's got more than 10,000 episodes available whenever you want watch.

CBS All Access starts at $5.99 month with limited commercials. You can get rid of most commercials for $9.99 a month. Or if you'd like to save 15 percent on your subscription, you can opt for annual plans of $59.99 a year with limited commercials, or $99 a year for even fewer ads.

CBS All Access is available on pretty much any device you own, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and more .

Get a free CBS All Access trial

More on CBS All Access:

Stream Love Island on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is quickly becoming one of the more popular options to stream live network TV — and that's a good thing since Love Island is on network TV. Hulu with Live TV gets you the best of your local channels, as well as a look into Hulu's giant catalog and original series. (And now that Disney owns Hulu, look for it to get even better over time.)

Hulu with Live TV starts at $44.99, with all the live stuff and basic ads on the full-catalog stuff. For another $6 a month you can get rid of those ads. (You'll still have to watch them on live TV, of course.)

Get a free trial

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Stream Love Island on Sling TV

Sling TV remains the most popular streaming platform, and for good reason — it's one of the least expensive. Its two main plans — Sling Orange and Sling Blue — cost just $15-a-month-each. (Or $40 a month if you opt to get both.) And along with all those streaming channels, you'll get your local channels as well.

That'll get you Love Island , for sure. But Sling goes far beyond that with all kinds of add-on packages that expand your lineup but still do so at a price that you control.

And Sling works on just about any device you've got.

Get a free trial

More on Sling TV:

Stream Love Island on PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue isn't just for gamers. The streaming service has been around for a long time now and remains an excellent option for those who want excellent options for watching Love Island . In addition to four packages of streaming channels, it's also got access to your local feeds, as well as a number of premium add-ons.

PlayStation Vue plans start at $50 a month for the basic package (it's called "Access) and also includes your local channels. If you want the full smash it'll cost you a whopping $85 a month — but it includes a ridiculous number of channels.

Get a free trial

More on PlayStation Vue:

Check your local channels

Full PlayStation Vue plans and pricing

Stream Love Island on Fubo TV

Fubo TV has made quite the name for itself as the only streaming service in the United States to serve up sports in 4K. It's also another portal into your local channels — and that makes it a great option for Love Island on CBS.

Fubo TV starts at $55 a month for new subscribers and includes more than 100 live channels, 30 hours of free DVR, and the ability to stream on two devices at once.

Get a free trial

More on Fubo TV:

Stream Love Island on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is probably the simplest streaming service that also will get you on board a boat to Love Island . It's got just one plan, which costs $50 a month. It works with your Google account. It allows up to six family members to also have an account. And it's got an unlimited DVR, so you don't have to miss a second of Love Island on CBS.

And, well, that's it. It also works on just about any device you've got. (Mostly.)

Get a free trial

More on YouTube TV:

Watch Love Island on DirecTV Now

AT&T's streaming service also gets you access to your local channels, and that means it'll get you to Love Island . There are all kinds of incentives for AT&T wireless customers to take advantage of DirecTV Now, and the service itself is going to undergo a pretty big change as it morphs into HBO Max later this year and into 2020.

DirecTV Now plans start at $50 and include your local channels, and they go up all the way to $80 a month for every single channel DirecTV Now offers.

Get a free trial

More on DirecTV Now:

Or were you looking for Love Island UK?

This is the OG. The original British sensation that spawned the U.S. version of Love Island on CBS. If you want to see how it all get started, you'll be able to find it on Hulu.

And it's quite the watch.

Watch on Hulu