How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester in the Premier League from anywhere

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester in the Premier League

Five games into the new Premier League season and this much is clear — there's still a lot of football left to be played. And this Sunday sees two Top 5 teams going at it, with Arsenal and Leicester City closing out the weekend.

Both teams are 3-2 on the year, and both have had a rocky go of it their past three matches, winning just one in that spurt.

How, then, can you watch Arsenal vs. Leicester this weekend? It depends. ...

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester from anywhere

If you're not going to be in your usual neck of the woods and still want to watch Arsenal and Leicester, you'll need a slight workaround. And that comes in the form of a VPN. A Virtual Private Network allows you to route all of your network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country — effectively make it appear that your computer (and thus the eyeballs watching it) also are in that country.

There's a slightly caveat here, and that's that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your network traffic (encrypted and unencrypted alike) will be traversing it. For that, we're fans of ExpressVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester in the United States

The Premier League is growing ever more popular in the United States. (It's a great way to wake up on the weekend, for sure.

If you want to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester on Sunday in the U.S., you'll not be doing so on traditional TV, though. This game is on the Peacock streaming service instead of on NBCSN or even NBC proper.

Peacock is the streaming service from NBCUniversal that's home to all kinds of content, including live sports. There's a free tier which gets you in the door. (It also includes advertising in the on-demand content.) But you'll need to pony up for $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium to watch Premier League games. Along with that you'll get exclusive content not available on the free tier. (And if you want, you can tack on another $5 a month to get rid of a lot of the advertising.