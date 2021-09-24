How to watch Jets vs. Broncos NFL week 3 game

The NFL will get its first taste of Mile High football in week three as the Denver Broncos host their home opener against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4:05 p.m ET on CBS. Part of the NFL’s late afternoon lineup, the Jets vs. Broncos game pits the winless team from New York against Denver’s unbeaten squad.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Jets vs. Broncos games.

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos matchup preview

The key phrase for New York Jets fans this season will be patience. Having hired new head coach Robert Saleh and drafted first-round quarterback Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft, there were certainly going to be growing pains for the team. The first two weeks of the season have been exactly that.

In a week one loss to the Carolina Panthers, 19-14, Wilson showed flashes of why he was a highly touted prospect coming out of college, throwing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. In the Jets’ week two loss to the Patriots, however, he played more like a rookie quarterback with four interceptions and no touchdowns. He’ll have another tough matchup on the road against the Broncos defense.

Unfortunately, the team around Wilson isn’t giving him a lot of help at the moment. His offensive line has surrendered 10 sacks already this season. His lead running back has just 65 yards on the season. His lead receiver is a guy named Braxton Berrios, an NFL journeyman whose 124 yards in two games is already his second highest receiving total in his career.

The defense has been OK (Saleh was previously the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator) in its two games, but hasn’t been able to make a big play to swing a game their way.

Meanwhile, just about everything has been coming up roses for the Denver Broncos to start the season. They are 2-0 with both of their games coming on the road. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has yet to throw an interception, and the team looks to have another dynamic running duo in Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams.

The only thing is ... they have yet to play a team with a single win. The New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars are both 0-2 to start their season, and as mentioned above, so are Jets. You play who’s on your schedule, but the Broncos first real test isn’t expected to come until week four when they play the Baltimore Ravens.

A couple other notes worth mentioning with the Broncos — former Super Bowl MVP pass rusher Von Miller has three sacks early in the season, he is the only Bronco to register a sack thus far. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was also put on injured reserve after the first game, and while wide receiver is a position the Broncos have invested in, it still hurts to lose Jeudy.

The oddsmakers expect both teams’ early season streaks to continue, as the Broncos are 10.5 point favorites.

How to watch the Jets vs. Broncos

Airing on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET, viewers who have any kind of traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, or receive their local TV signals via a TV antenna, will be able to tune into the game seeing that they fall in the regional markets that will be carrying the Jets vs. Broncos game (see 506sports.com to check what game is playing in your area). If anyone in these markets subscribes to one of the live TV streaming services Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, they will also be able to watch their local CBS stations’ broadcast of the game.

If you’ve opted to leave these kind of pay-TV options behind and have converted entirely to streaming, you can still watch the live broadcast of the Jets vs. Broncos if one of your streaming services is Paramount Plus. The streaming service is offering live streams of NFL games to viewers in the same markets that they are appearing on for the traditional broadcast. It doesn’t matter what Paramount Plus subscription you have either, the live game streams are available with both the $4.99 and $9.99 Paramount Plus plans.

If you have other plans on Sunday that won’t allow you to watch the game live, you can still see the complete broadcast if you have an NFL Game Pass subscription. As part of the NFL Game Pass package, U.S. subscribers get on-demand broadcasts of NFL games after they’ve aired, either the full broadcast or a condensed version featuring only actual game action. A subscription costs $100, but it’s a one-time fee that lasts until July 31, 2022.

Your final viewing option to watch the Jets vs. Broncos, wherever you may be in the world, is by using a virtual private network, otherwise known as a VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.