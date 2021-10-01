How to watch Steelers vs Packers NFL week four game

It’s a Super Bowl XLV rematch as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, a rare matchup between two of the NFL’s most historic franchises and two sure-fire future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Steelers vs Packers will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4:25 p.m.

We’ve reached week four of the 2021 NFL season. What is usually the quarter point of the season is now technically just shy of that a 17th game has been added. But nevertheless, we’re starting to get a good sense of what teams are contenders and who may be in for a long, frustrating season.

This game could go a long way in determining that for both of the Steelers and the Packers. Read on to find out how you can tune in to watch the game this weekend. But first, a quick matchup preview.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers matchup preview

It’s only once every four years that we get a matchup between two of the most iconic franchises in the NFL, making it a highly intriguing game whenever it does happen. It is once again for both fan bases, and general football fans, but for different reasons.

After pulling off a road upset of the Buffalo Bills in the first week of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking more like the team that ended the 2020 season 1-5 than the one that started out 12-0. Big Ben Roethlisberger is seemingly starting to show his age, as he’s thrown for an average 803 yards in three games, along with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Highly touted rookie running back Najee Harris hasn’t gotten going in the running game, though he is second on the team in receiving yards and first in catches. The Steelers haven’t scored more than 17 points since their opening win against the Bills.

The lack of production on offense is hurting a defense that even still is performing among the top half of the league thus far (12th overall, according to Pro Football Focus ).

At 1-2, the Steelers are currently last place in their division, while the rest of the division has only one loss a piece and the Bengals already won in week four, pushing them to 3-1. You don’t want to write anyone off four games into the season, but should the Steelers fall they could have a hard time climbing back into a division where their three rivals look like legit contenders.

It’s been almost the exact opposite for Green Bay. After an embarrassing opening loss against the Saints, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have reminded everyone why they should never be counted out — even when San Francisco scores a go-ahead touchdown with less than 40 seconds to go and no timeouts.

Rodgers has thrown for an average of 258 yards per game and all six of his passing touchdowns in the last two games, while not turning the ball over once. Meanwhile, Davante keeps showing why he is among the league’s best receivers and Aaron Jones started to get it going against the 49ers.

The Packers may not necessarily be impressive statistically at the moment, but anyone who has watched the last two games knows that if that team shows up they will be a tough out.

The oddsmakers tend to agree, as they have the Packers at 6.5 point favorites on Sunday.

How to watch Steelers vs Packers

Airing on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET, viewers who have any kind of traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, or receive their local TV signals via a TV antenna, will be able to tune into the game seeing that they fall in the regional markets that will be carrying the Steelers vs Packers game (see 506sports.com to check what game is playing in your area). If anyone in these markets subscribes to one of the live TV streaming services Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, they will also be able to watch their local CBS stations’ broadcast of the game.

If you’ve opted to leave these kind of pay-TV options behind and have converted entirely to streaming, you can still watch the live broadcast of the Jets vs. Broncos if one of your streaming services is Paramount Plus. The streaming service is offering live streams of NFL games to viewers in the same markets that they are appearing on for the traditional broadcast. It doesn’t matter what Paramount Plus subscription you have either, the live game streams are available with both the $4.99 and $9.99 Paramount Plus plans.

If you have other plans on Sunday that won’t allow you to watch the game live, you can still see the complete broadcast if you have an NFL Game Pass subscription. As part of the NFL Game Pass package, U.S. subscribers get on-demand broadcasts of NFL games after they’ve aired, either the full broadcast or a condensed version featuring only actual game action. A subscription costs $100, but it’s a one-time fee that lasts until July 31, 2022.

Your final viewing option to watch the Steelers vs Packers, wherever you may be in the world, is by using a virtual private network, otherwise known as a VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.