How to watch Titans vs Colts NFL week 8 game

It’s always a hard fought game when the Tennessee Titans meet up against the Indianapolis Colts, with another edition of the rivalry set for this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. As the two teams battle it out for AFC South supremacy, the Titans look to get a firm grasp on the division while the Colts hope to continue their recent winning streak and make the standings a little bit tighter.

Titans vs Colts matchup preview

Surprisingly, this is already the second meeting between the Titans and Colts this year, with Tennessee already beating Indianapolis in a week three home game. With the Titans currently holding a two-game edge, this rematch is even more important for the Colts so they not only get things down to just one game, but erase the edge that Tennessee would have in the event of a tiebreaker.

The Titans come into week eight with a 5-2 record and coming off three straight wins, including a week seven win against the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-3. Since a disappointing performance in their opening season loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Titans have won five of six games. As he has the last few years, Derrick Henry has been putting the entire team on his back.

The All-Pro running back has been a force this year, rushing for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games. That not only leads the entire league in rushing, it is nearly 300 yards more than the next closest rusher (the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor). The Colts rushing defense has been allowing an average of 111 yards per game, and Henry ran for 113 yards in the team’s first matchup.

While the Titans usually go as far as Henry will take them, the offense is capable of doing stuff without him. While passing game statistics aren’t fantastic for the Titans, Ryan Tannenhill has proven to be clutch in key moments and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are always capable of going off at almost any time. We’ll also have to see how the Titans defense plays coming off their best performance of the season against the Chiefs; on the season they are 21st overall in yards per game and 16th in points per game.

The Colts have been able to rebound from their 0-3 start, winning three of four to enter week eight at 3-4. Both the offense and the defense have been performing well during their mini two-game win streak, as they have scored 61 points while only allowing 21 in the two games.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, who the team acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, is having a bounce back year after a horrendous 2020, throwing for 1,695 yards, 11 touchdowns and just a single interception. We’ve already mentioned Jonathan Taylor’s performance in the rushing game, but he has also been a key piece in the passing game as well, logging 18 catches and 213 yards. Michael Pittman Jr., meanwhile, is on pace to be a 1,000 yard receiver.

The defense, while ranking in the teens for both yards per game and points per game, has been fantastic when it comes to creating turnovers. They are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the league lead in total turnovers, forcing seven interceptions and nine fumbles thus far in the season. A few of those (especially if they could force a rare Derrick Henry fumble) could be a key difference maker in this game.

The oddsmakers are expecting a tight game, but the Colts are currently favored by 2.5 points.

How to watch Titans vs Colts in the U.S.

The Titans vs Colts is slated for a 1 p.m. ET start time on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 31. CBS this week is only going air a single game across the country, so be sure to check 506sports.com’s weekly NFL broadcast map to see if you’ll be getting Titans vs Colts in your area.

If you are, the game will be available to watch on TV for anyone with access to their local CBS station either through a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna to receive their local CBS station signal or a subscription to a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you subscribe to one of these services, you can also watch the game through the CBS website or CBS app, authenticating with your service login information.

The game will also be available to stream for viewers in markets where it is available via Paramount Plus. ViacomCBS’ streaming service allows Paramount Plus subscribers (both to the $4.99 per month ad-supported and $9.99 per month ad-free plans) to access a live stream of the game that is airing on their local CBS station.

These are the live viewing options for Titans vs Colts, but if you won’t be able to view the game live, you can watch it on-demand with a subscription to NFL Game Pass. This service costs $100 flat (subscription lasts until July 31, 2022) and provides the full game broadcast on-demand following its completion, as well as a condensed version of the game that just features the plays.

How to watch Titans vs Colts in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the home of NFL broadcasts in the U.K. In addition to airing all the primetime games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football), it offers select games during the Sunday afternoon/evening slate. This week that includes the Titans vs Colts at 4 p.m. GMT on Sky Sports NFL channel.

NFL Game Pass is also available for international viewers, and unlike the U.S. version, does provide live broadcasts of the games in addition to on-demand replays.

How to watch Titans vs Colts from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself outside of an area showing the Titans vs Colts game, be it in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. (Say, the United States.) And from there you can use your Paramount Plus login (or cable or streaming login) to get to the live CBS section of things — and that's a great way to be able to watch your NFL games on Paramount Plus.

The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.