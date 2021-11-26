How to watch Titans vs Patriots NFL week 12 game

It’s always a treat when we get to see two first place teams face off, and that’s what we have with the Titans vs Patriots game this week, which is set to air on CBS Sunday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. ET.

Titans vs Patriots is part of a noteworthy week of games that include the Rams vs Packers, Browns vs Ravens and Seattle vs Washington. You can see the full schedule of games on ESPN.

Find out how you can watch the Titans vs Patriots by reading below.

Titans vs Patriots matchup preview

Both the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots are in first place in their division entering week 12, but they appear to be heading in two different directions.

The Titans had their six game winning streak snapped in week 11, losing to the lowly Houston Texans. While one loss should not be enough to hit the panic button, it’s part of a downward trend the Titans have had since losing star running back Derrick Henry. The Pro Bowl player is out for the year and since his departure the team has struggled offensively. They have not been able to run the ball with nearly the same kind of success and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, while putting up a good bit of yardage, is making mistakes as teams focus more on him (a 350-plus yard game against the Texans was offset by four interceptions).

As for the defense, all you can really say is that they are fine. They rank 14th overall. Not losing them games but also not doing anything particularly special.

It’s entirely different for the Patriots, who are riding their own five game winning streak. They are being led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones. His stats aren’t spectacular (2,540 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions), but he is doing exactly what Bill Belichick and the team need from him. Jones and the Pats offense isn’t going to wow you, but it will get the job done.

The Patriots strength, rather, lies in their defense. The unit currently is ranked as third best in the entire league, allowing just a little more than 300 yards per game. They also rank third in total turnovers created, with more interceptions than any other team in the league; cornerback J.C. Jackson leads the team with six interceptions.

A functioning offense and a stellar defense was the formula for many of the Super Bowl-winning teams that Belichick put together in the early 2000s when he had another young quarterback by the name of Tom Brady (though let's wait a bit longer before we start declaring a new Patriots dynasty).

The Patriots are 6.5 point favorites in this week’s game against the Titans.

How to watch Titans vs Patriots in the U.S.

With a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Titans vs Patriots will have one of the largest audiences for the early slate of Sunday games in the NFL’s week 12 (check out 506sports.com for the official broadcast map). Anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service or a TV antenna will be able to get the game from their local CBS station. Subscribers to live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV , also have access to their local CBS stations as part of their service.

In addition to being able to watch the game on the TV, pay-TV and live TV streaming service subscribers can use their login credentials to watch the game through either the CBS Sports website on their computer or the CBS Sports mobile app.

If you have cut the cord, though, you can still watch the Raiders vs Cowboys game this weekend, either live or on-demand. Let’s talk live first. To do this you will need to be a subscriber to the Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount Plus users can watch NFL games that are available in their local area; the best part is it is available to both subscribers of the $4.99 per month and $9.99 per month plans.

Can’t watch the game live? That’s where a subscription to NFL Game Pass can help you ($9.99 per month). NFL Game Pass provides U.S. subscribers with on-demand replays of every NFL game, either the full TV broadcast or a condensed version that features just the plays. Live games are not available for U.S. subscribers.

How to watch Titans vs Patriots in the U.K.

Sky Sports brings U.K. viewers a pair of NFL games every week, with the Titans vs Patriots being one of this week’s games. Titans vs Patriots will air on Sky Sports NFL channel at 5:00 p.m. local time.

How to watch Titans vs Patriots from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself outside of an area showing the Titans vs Patriots game, be it in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .