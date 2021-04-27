Manchester City vs. PSG livestream: How to watch the Champions League semifinal

Never mind the drama surrounding the UEFA Champions League. It's time for football. And the second semifinal brings together Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Two powerhouses of the Premier League and Ligue 1, respectively. The first leg of the semis finds the two teams in Paris.

This semifinal series kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern (that's 11 a.m. Pacific) on Wednesday, April 28. The second leg is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 4, from Manchester. (Real Madrid hosted Chelsea in the first leg of the other side of the bracket.)

How, then, can you watch PSG and Man City? It's fairly easy, in fact.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the United States

If you're in the United States, there's one way to watch the Champions League. And that is on Paramount+. (OK, there are two ways — you also can catch it on TUDN if you want things in Spanish.)

The streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access has the exclusive to Champions League games in the U.S., and that's fine — because it's also done an excellent job in streaming them. Paramount Plus has a plethora of live sports. That includes the Europa League, the National Women's Soccer League in the U.S. — and it'll carry regional NFL games, too.

In addition to live sports, Paramount Plus is home to all kinds of new original shows, as well as some of the best movies from the greater ViacomCBS world. It's where you'll find the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. It's where you'll find all things Star Trek. It's where you'll find some of the best series on TV.

And you can have all that for $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, provided that you don't mind seeing ads on the on-demand content. If you want to get rid of the advertising, it'll cost you $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. In June 2021, that $5.99 option will drop to $4.99 a month — but it also will lose streaming access to your local CBS affiliate.

Paramount+ is available on every major streaming platform. That means you can watch Paramount Plus on Roku. You can watch Paramount+ on Amazon Fire TV. You can watch it on Android TV and Google TV and Apple TV — everywhere, really, including in a web browser.