BBC announces new Tracy Beaker series 'The Beaker Girls'

The Beaker Girls is a new series coming to CBBC and iPlayer, which will reunite Dani Harmer and Emma Maggie Davies. The latest series My Mum Tracy Beaker followed an adult Tracy and her daughter Jess, who is book-smart, sassy, and surprisingly tough.

My Mum Tracy Beaker set a new record as CBBC’s most successful launch ever when it was streamed 2.1m times on BBC iPlayer in its first three days, after it debuted in February. So it's no surprise that fans are keen to see more

Tali Walters, Genre Lead, BBC Children's In-house Drama, said of the character’s impending return: "The enduring affection of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was clear in the reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker.

"The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen and unveil their next chapter."

The new five-part series will follow Tracy and Jess as they run the ‘Dumping Ground’ junk shop in the quirky seaside town of Cooksea. However their idyllic life is complicated when Jordan, a runaway teen who has been repeatedly failed by the care system enters the scene. Tracy’s contemplates becoming a foster parent, but will Jess be able to accept this and share her mum with someone else?

Dani Harmer and Emma Maggie Davies will be joined by Jordan Duvigneau as Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as Cam, Montana Thompson as Justine Littlewood, and Danielle Henry as Mary, alongside newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean as Jordan and Alibe Parsons as junk shop owner, Flo.

Tracy Beaker continues to be a popular series for many since it first aired in 2002 and there's even been a spin-off series called The Dumping Ground which aired in 2013.

There's no confirmed release date just yet, but previous series of Tracy Beaker are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the meantime.