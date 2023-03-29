Blue Bloods renewed for season 14 on CBS

The Reagan family will be having more family dinners, as CBS has announced Blue Bloods has been renewed for a fourteenth season. The crime drama that premiered in 2010 will once again be one of the flagship programs for CBS's 2023-2024 TV schedule.

Blue Bloods season 13 currently airs on Friday Nights on CBS and stars Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, patriarch of his family, most of whom serve in the New York City Police Department or in some form of law enforcement. Selleck is joined in the Blue Bloods cast by Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray, among others.

Per CBS, Blue Bloods is Friday’s No. 1 primetime show and the No. 3 broadcast drama overall, with 9.54 million viewers tuning in every week. It is also a popular watch on Paramount Plus, landing in the top 10 of the streaming service's titles with total minutes viewed.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Blue Bloods joins a number of shows that have received renewals from CBS for next season, including NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo, 48 Hours, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Bob Hearts Abishola, Fire Country, Young Sheldon, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International and The Equalizer. CBS has also already announced a new series for the 2023-2024 TV season, Tracker starring Justin Hartley.

CBS plans to announce additional renewals and new shows in the coming weeks, as the 2022-2023 TV season starts to wind down. CBS has not announced that it is cancelling any of its shows yet, though NCIS: Los Angeles has announced it is ending its run with its current 14th season.

An all new episode of Blue Bloods season 13 airs Friday, March 31, on CBS at 10 pm ET/PT and streaming live on Paramount Plus.