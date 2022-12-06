Call the Midwife new series release date revealed — not long!
Call the Midwife is back very soon for its 12th season...
The new series of Call the Midwife will begin in January, the BBC has announced.
Yes, Call the Midwife season 12 will begin on New Year's Day, 2023 at 8 pm and it's followed by the return of Happy Valley at 9 pm for its final series.
We have few plot details for the new series currently. However, we know Trixie is returning, so there could be plenty of romance on the cards for her and Matthew. And after last season's baby heartbreak for Lucille and Cyril, could the pair be blessed with becoming parents in the new season?
There is also the Christmas Day special to enjoy, which the BBC has now confirmed will begin at 7.55 pm.
Fans already know that there will also be a series 13 of Call the Midwife as it’s previously been announced.
Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, previously said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future — full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”
Meanwhile, not only will Jenny Agutter return as Sister Julienne after her brush with death in season 11, but it is thought she will be joined by Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen).
Call the Midwife season 12 will begin on New Year's Day — see our Christmas TV guide for all the big shows on over Christmas and the new year.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
