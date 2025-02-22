How to watch 1923 season 2: episode release schedule, streaming services and more

Even though the main series is (supposedly) over, one of Yellowstone's spin-offs continues with 1923 season 2 which debuts on Sunday, February 23.

1923 is set in the the titular year, and it follows the Dutton family as they try to overcome various hardships as they maintain their ranch in Montana. It's set between the first spin-off, 1883, and the main series of Yellowstone.

The series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and season 2 marks the final run for this prequel. So it's going to have to end in style.

So here's how to watch Yellowstone season 2 including when episodes come out and how you can stream them.

How to watch 1923 season 2

In order to sign up for 1923 season 2, you're going to need to be signed up for the streaming service Paramount Plus.

All episodes will stream exclusively on Paramount's streaming service, so you can't watch them on cable or TV. Scroll down to find the release schedule.

You can sign up for Paramount Plus for $7.99 / £4.99 per month, but that's for the ad-enabled tier and $12.99 / £7.99 monthly will let you stream ad-free.

The first episode of 1923 season 2 lands on Sunday, February 23, and subsequent ones roll out to Paramount Plus weekly. Here's the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, February 23

Episode 2: Sunday, March 2

Episode 3: Sunday, March 9

Episode 4: Sunday, March 16

Episode 5: Sunday, March 23

Episode 6: Sunday, March 30

Episode 7: Sunday, April 6

How to watch 1923 season 1

If you haven't yet watched the first series of 1923, you'll also be able to do that using the Paramount Plus streaming service.

That's also how you'll be able to watch the other prequel series, 1883, but not necessarily where you'll be able to watch Yellowstone if you've not see that yet.

It is on Paramount Plus in the UK but in the US it's on Peacock, and in Australia it's in on Stan.