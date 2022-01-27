49ers vs Rams will decide the NFC Championship, as the two NFC West division rivals play each other for the third time this season on Sunday, Jan. 30, for the right to go to Super Bowl LVI. These teams bring two very different attitudes into this title game.

The Rams have a sense of inevitability, as the team has been making moves and setting expectations the entire season that they would go to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile the 49ers have a sense of destiny, as a team that magically recovered from a slow start and still manages to play bigger than the sum of their parts talent wise.

The 49ers vs Rams game is the first of two big games on NFL Championship Sunday this weekend, with the other being the Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship game. This NFC Championship game will be available on national TV as well as on streaming. Read on for a quick matchup preview and how you can watch 49ers vs Rams this Sunday.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship game in the U.S.

The 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 30 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game is set to air for a national TV audience on Fox. As one of the four major networks, Fox is on nearly every traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription service, as well as with TV antennas receiving local Fox stations signals.

If you’ve moved on to live TV streaming services instead, your local Fox station will usually be included on the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you're on the move you should still be able to watch the game on the Fox Sports website or app — as long as you're signed up for a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service.

Fans can also stream the NFC Championship game on mobile devices for free in the Yahoo! Sports app and the official NFL app.

If you're unable to watch the the 49ers vs Rams game live, NFL Game Pass will provide on-demand coverage (as well as live) for a special offer of $17.99 now that the NFL season has reached the conference championship games.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams in the U.K.

NFL fans in the U.K. can tune in to all of the NFL Playoff action through Sky TV, which will carry the 49ers vs Rams game on its Sky Sports Main Event channel starting at 11:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 30. The game will also air on the Sky Sports NFL channel at the same time.

If you don’t have a pay-TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV to watch games live stream online. To watch 49ers vs Rams online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £34 a month.

The Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship game anywhere in the world

Not anywhere where the NFL Playoffs are easily available? Don’t fret, there is a solution — a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams matchup preview

The Los Angeles Rams are right where they hoped they would be, as this is a team that has been making a run at winning it all this year at all costs. After the 2020 season, the Rams remade their whole team with one blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. He helped them get off to a hot start the first half of the year, starting 7-1 behind Stafford’s 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. But the Rams wanted more, so they made big moves in November, bringing in linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Every move has been paying off, especially in the Rams playoff run.

In the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, the Rams put up a big lead early against the Arizona Cardinals, and the game was never close after that. Stafford scored three touchdowns, including one to Beckham, as the Rams won 34-11. They tried the same game plan against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a 27-3 Rams lead early in the third quarter. However, Tom Brady and the Bucs came back and turned the game into a thriller, tying the game with 46 seconds remaining. But Stafford hooked up with receiver Cooper Kupp for 64 yards on two plays, and the Rams won on a last second field goal. Now the team is just one win away from earning a home team spot in the Super Bowl, which is being hosted at their own SoFi Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three years, but it was hard to understand how they got here. The 49ers had a rough first half of the 2021 season, going 3-5 over their first eight games, including three losses in their division. But their Nov. 15 win over the Rams started the turnaround for them. They went 7-2 in the second half of the season, which included a sweep of the Rams thanks to another 49ers win on Jan 9. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo improved in that second half of the season with a jump in touchdowns and yardage.

The 49ers were underdogs in both of their playoff games so far, but they won each in exciting fashion. They jumped out to an early lead against the Dallas Cowboys, who came back within a touchdown but ran out of time on their final drive. Then the 49ers trailed the Green Bay Packers for almost the entire game, only to tie the game on a punt block with under five minutes remaining. They finished the game with a Robbie Gould game winning field goal with seconds remaining. This team has the feel of unexpected destiny, and when that is combined with their six game win streak over the Rams, they have to feel good about their chances.

The Rams are 3.5 point favorites to win the NFC Championship game.