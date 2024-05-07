How to watch Inside No. 9 season 9: stream the anthology show's final season
The anthology show reaches its final episodes
Anthology comedy show Inside No. 9's ninth season is bringing the beloved series to an end, with its next batch of episodes set to be the last (for now, though it could return in the future).
UK: BBC Two | iPlayer (free)
US: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
Each episode features show creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton and a cast of other guest actors (many of them famous ones) in short, contained stories that are often quite darkly comedic.
Shearsmith and Pemberton have already described two of the new episodes, and we know the roster of guest stars will include Joel Fry, Siobhan Finneran and Susan Wokoma. And what about the rest? Well, you'll have to watch Inside No. 9 to find out!
So let's cut to the chase: here's how to watch Inside No. 9 season 9 from wherever you are.
How to watch Inside No. 9 in the UK
If you live in the UK, you can watch Inside No. 9 from Wednesday, May 8, which is when the first episode premieres. The rest will land weekly from then, with the last one set to land on Wednesday, June 12.
On TV, you can watch episodes on BBC Two, where they'll air at 10 pm each week. Alternatively, you can use iPlayer to watch the videos online, as you can stream BBC Two live, or as part of its video-on-demand library.
Whether you watch online or on TV, you won't have to pay (well, beyond your license fee).
All past eight seasons of Inside No. 9 are also available to watch on iPlayer, as well as Sky TV.
How to watch Inside No. 9 in the US
At the time of writing, there's no official release date or broadcasting information for Inside No. 9 in the US, so you might have to wait a while to see it on screens.
However past seasons of Inside No. 9 have eventually been released on the streaming service Britbox, so the ninth season could follow suit at some point in the future.
How to watch Inside No. 9 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Inside No. 9, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
