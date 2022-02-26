Some of the biggest actors and actresses in movies and TV are up for a SAG Awards this year, which will be shown live on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET. With nominees including Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Aniston and the casts of Squid Game and Yellowstone, as well as a Hamilton reunion, the 2022 edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards are going to be a star-studded affair.

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch the 2022 SAG Awards.

How to watch 2022 SAG Awards in the U.S.

The 2022 SAG Awards will be simulcasted on TBS and TNT channels in the U.S., with the awards starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The two cable channels are available via most traditional pay-TV cable/satellite subscriptions, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you are a subscriber to any of these services you can also watch the SAG Awards via the TBS and TNT websites, mobile apps or connected devices apps.

For the first time, the SAG Awards will also be made available for streaming, if delayed. On Monday, Feb. 28, HBO Max will have the SAG Awards available for all of its subscribers.

Viewers will also have options to tune in early and see the stars arrive on the red carpet for the SAG Awards. Entertainment Weekly and People will have live red carpet coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Coverage will be available via EW.com, PeopleTV, People.com and the EW, People and PeopleTV social media channels.

How to watch 2022 SAG Awards online from anywhere

Movie and TV fans from around the world can tune into the 2022 SAG Awards with the help of a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

2022 SAG Award nominees

The SAG Awards are the annual awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild, which has actors recognizing and presenting awards for the best performances by their peers from the previous year across both movies and TV.

You can check out the full list of 2022 SAG Award nominees right here, but here is a quick rundown of some of the big names:

Individual nominees for movies this year include Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Will Smith (King Richard), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza), Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) and Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar), with SAG’s big prize of Best Ensemble nominating the movies Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard.

On the TV side, individual actors (in both comedies and dramas) nominated include Ewan McGregor (Halston), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Sandra Oh (The Chair), Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show). Ensembles nominated in TV include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone in drama and The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso in comedy.

There will also be a Lifetime Achievement Award presented during the broadcast to Helen Mirren.

SAG 2022 Awards presenters

With all the star-studded nominees, it should be no surprise that the list of presenters is also going to be packed with A-listers. But even before the show beings there will be a special appearance for viewers.

Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Mirand and Leslie Odom Jr. have been announced as the opening for the 2022 SAG Awards. This serves as a reunion for the three original Hamilton stars, though it is unclear what their opening will entail.

Additional presenters that have been announced include Alexandra Daddario, Ross Butler, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Winslet, who will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.

Cast members from the five movies nominated for Best Ensemble will also present clips from their movies. This will include Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds for Belfast; Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin for CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry for Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jaret Leto for House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith for King Richard.