How to watch Super League Grand Final: live stream Warriors vs Dragons

Catalans Dragons will become the first overseas team to lift the Super League Trophy on Saturday, but only if they can get the better of the team that pipped them to the hubcap. In Sam Tomkins they have a player who dominates the big stage – and it doesn't get bigger than this. The Super League Grand Final live stream sees him pull the curtain down on a 15-year career against Wigan Warriors, the club that catapulted him to stardom. Kick-off is at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm UK.

The Super League Grand Final is airing on Sky Sports in the UK and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch 2023 Super League Grand Final live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Catalans were at the top of the league and had already beaten Wigan twice when they met in Round 23 at the end of August in a game that would alter the course of the season. The Dragons couldn't cope with hat-trick hero Abbas Miski and Man of Steel Bevan French as Wigan thumped them 34-0 on their own turf.

While the Pies men went on to win all of their remaining games, Steve McNamara's band were left in a tailspin that led to another defeat in their very next fixture, and with that the League Leaders' Shield slipped away.

Wigan warmed up for this clash in menacing fashion, blitzing Hull KR 42-12. However, the Dragons were even more impressive as they downed the four-time champions St Helens in a bruising encounter that saw that man Tomkins jink his way through gaps nobody else could see in the dying seconds.

This has the feel of a very special match. If you're a keen rugby league fan, you'll want to know how to watch Super League Grand Final 2023, and we've got all the information on Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons below.

How to watch Super League Grand Final in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Super League Grand Final is Sky Sports, so to watch Wigan vs Catalans you'll need to have a Sky TV subscription.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm BST on Saturday, and live coverage starts at 5 pm.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

How to watch Super League Grand Final 2023 in the US

Fox Soccer Plus will be showing the 2023 Super League Grand Final in the US, though it won't be shown live.

Kick-off is set for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Saturday, but Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons will instead be televised at the brutal time of 3 am ET /12 am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and again at 5.30 am ET / 2.30 am PT on Monday morning.

If your cable subscription includes Fox Soccer Plus then you're sorted, but if not you can access the channel through live TV streaming services such as Fubo (via the International Sports Plus addon) and YouTube TV (via the Sports Plus addon).

Travelling away from the US right now? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Super League Grand Final in Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports is showing the Warriors vs Dragons Super League Grand Final. The platform provides streaming access to Fox Sports, ESPN and loads of live sports coverage that would otherwise require a pricey cable setup.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will provide you with additional concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

The only catch is that kick-off is set for 4 am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Super League Grand Final from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the 2023 Super League Grand Final on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the Super League Grand Final kick off?

The 2023 Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons kicks off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST / 4 am AEDT on Saturday 14th October.