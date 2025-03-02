How to watch the 2025 Oscars ceremony on TV and online

The biggest night in movies is officially here: The curtains are going up on the Academy Awards tonight, Sunday, March 2, and some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry will soon be taking the stage as presenters, performers and, potentially, new Oscar winners.

The 2025 Oscars celebrates movies that came out in 2024, with high-profile titles like The Brutalist, Wicked, Anora, Emilia Perez and Dune: Part Two expected to scoop up awards across various categories — though diehard Oscar watchers are primed for some surprise upsets and dark-horse wins.

If there are still a few films you need to catch up on before tonight's big telecast, you're going to want to know how to watch all of the Oscar nominees. (How else are you going to impress the guests at your Oscars viewing party later with all of your correct guesses in every single award category?)

And you'll also have to know how you can watch the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony live from around the world — here's everything you know for a star-studded Oscars Sunday tonight.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars in the US

In the US, the 2025 Oscars ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, March 2, from 7pm ET/4pm PT. (Note that the start time is an hour earlier than in past years, when the Oscars would typically start at 8pm ET/5pm PT.)

You can watch the ceremony in one place and one place only: on ABC, or whatever your local affiliate station for the basic cable channel is. Easy breezy!

Statistically speaking, you probably already have access to ABC, but if you don't — or would rather watch the Oscars online — a few live TV streaming services will let you live stream ABC over the internet. Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all let you stream ABC as well as a wide variety of other channels. The former offers a Fubo free trial, which may sway subscribers, but you can see prices for all below.

The show will also be streaming on-demand on Hulu, with subscribers also able to catch up on the show after it's been broadcast. Hulu costs $9.99 per month for its ad tier or $18.99 ad-free, or $10.99 as part of the basic Disney Bundle.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars in the UK

The 2025 Oscars airing earlier than normal is great news in the UK, given how late the ceremony starts, but you're still going to be up until the early hours watching it. The ceremony is being broadcast on Sunday, March 2, with coverage of the red-carpet arrivals kicking off at 10:30pm GMT and the awards ceremony commencing at midnight. The show will conclude around 3:05am GMT.

The show will be aired live on ITV1, so you can use it on your TV or using ITVX if you'd rather watch it online on a computer or your phone. We've got a guide on how to watch live TV using ITVX here.

Both options are, of course, free to license fee payers.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars in Australia

The 2025 Oscars fall at a fairly reasonable hour in Australia, albeit technically a day late: the ceremony is set to begin at 11am on Monday, March 3 and end around 1:30pm.

You can watch a live stream of the event for free online by using the streaming service 7Plus, or using your TV on Channel 7.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars everywhere else

The Oscars will be broadcasting around the world, with the Academy sharing the exact place where viewers can watch it in various countries right here.

However, if you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Oscars, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will solve any viewing problems you might normally run into.

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the Oscars or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

$12.95 at ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars red carpet

Even before the awards start getting handed out, the Oscars night is already an exciting affair thanks to the glamorous fashions being paraded down the red carpet by the event's illustrious attendees. The biggest names in the movie industry will be heading to Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre tonight for the 97th annual Academy Awards, including famously stylish nominees like Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña, and we're making sure you don't miss one glitzy minute.

Ahead of tonight's 2025 Oscars telecast, ABC will begin its official red-carpet pre-show at 6:30pm Eastern Time, which will air live on the alphabet network and stream live on Hulu, with hosts Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer as your guides for the evening.

However, if you want to get the sartorial fun started even earlier, E! will kick off its own pre-show fashion coverage, Live From E!: The Oscars, beginning at 4pm ET. Hosted by Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, the E! show will feature interviews with the night's biggest stars, no doubt including host Conan O'Brien and big-name presenters like Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Andrew Garfield, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and more.

Both ABC and E! are included in most cable packages. However, if you don't have cable, live TV streaming services will enable you to watch the ceremony as it airs, including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.