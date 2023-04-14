How to watch the Grand National 2023 online: Grand National race time and everything we know

Here's how to watch the Grand National 2023 online from anywhere and what time the great race is on.

Run at Aintree in Liverpool, it's the most prestigious steeplechase in the world and one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar.

Rachel Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the legendary race two years ago and she's on the current bookies' favourite to win the 2023 event — the Henry de Bromhead-trained Ain't That A Shame.

But in order to win she will have to master Aintree's famous fences, which include everything from the mighty Becher’s Brook to the tiny Foinavon fence, named after the shock 100/1 winner of the 1967 race.

Other horses attracting support at the top of the market include Corach Rambler, Noble Yeats, Delta Work and the wonderfully titled Mr Incredible — will Mr Incredible be just that?!

So, here’s how to watch the Grand National 2023 online from anywhere…

How to watch the Grand National 2023 online in the UK

The Grand National 2023 will start at 5.15 pm on Saturday, April 15. You can stream the famous race live on ITVX. It's free to stream. ITV1 will be starting its coverage much earlier, from 2 pm, with coverage ending at 6.15 pm. All the racing on the day will be of the highest quality and it promises to be a great spectacle.

Supporting races on the card include the Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (2.25 pm), the Grade One Turner Mersey Novices Hurdle (3.00 pm), the Grade One JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (3.25 pm) and the William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase (4.15 pm).

How to watch the Grand National 2023 online from anywhere

If you're keen to watch the Grand National but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the World Cup and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What time is the Grand National 2023 and how long will it last?

The Grand National starts at 5.15pm UK time. The race should last about 10 minutes. The start though could be delayed if there's a false start, which is where the horses jump off but the starter isn't happy and doesn't believe it's been a fair/safe start.

Grand National 2023 tips

Our main What To Watch tip is that if you’re going to have a bet compare the prices between different bookmakers as some will be paying better odds than others for the same horse. Think of it like shopping! You'd always go for the best price.

It’s also worth noting that if you back a horse each-way, some bookies will be paying out on more places than other competitors, so that’s also worth looking at. Also look out for bookies paying best odds guaranteed, which means you will get the price you take when you place the bet or the starting price, whichever is higher.

How to watch the Grand National 2023 in the US

The race isn’t being shown in the US.