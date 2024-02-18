How to watch the People's Choice Awards 2024 on TV and online

We're well into awards season and while many of this year's coveted trophies have been given out by professional critics and industry bodies, the People's Choice Awards 2024 stand out from the glitzy pack by letting we everyday folk vote on the winners ourselves in 40 categories spanning film, television, music and popular culture.

That means some of the biggest, fan-favorite movies of the year like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Wonka, Saltburn and The Little Mermaid are being recognized across the film categories at this year's 49th annual ceremony, while popular programs including Grey's Anatomy, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear and The Last of Us are cropping up in the TV sections. Along with movies and television, the awards also honor musical artists, live concert tours, social media stars, comedy acts, pro athletes and more.

That means that you can expect many big names to be in attendance for their nominated work. And we wouldn't want you to miss a moment of it, so here's everything you need to know about how to watch the People's Choice Awards 2024, including the pre-show red carpet.

How to watch the People's Choice Awards 2024

The 2024 People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. on Sunday, February 18 at 8pm Eastern on NBC.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, NBC is currently offered on live streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Don’t have access to NBC? No worries. The exciting night will also be livestreamed simultaneously on Peacock. If you want to tune into the show live on the streaming service, you’ll need to have a premium subscription. Currently, Peacock offers an ad-supported version for $5.99 per month and an ad-free version for $11.99 per month.

How to watch the People's Choice Awards 2024 red carpet

The live red-carpet coverage will begin at 6pm Eastern on E! before moving over to NBC and Peacock an hour later, at 7pm ET. On-the-ground coverage will be hosted by Laverne Cox and include commentary by Access Hollywood‘s Zuri Hall, E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and comedian Loni Love.

Who is nominated at the People's Choice Awards 2024?

On the movie end of things, unsurprisingly, Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie came on top with the most nominations of the night, with eight. Christopher Nolan's epic biopic Oppenheimer trails closely behind with six, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes brought in five nominations and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned four.

In TV land, Only Murders in the Building proved popular with seven nods, followed by The Last of Us, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso with six apiece, and The Bear and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit joining them on the leaderboard with five. Along with the fictional fare, reality series like RuPaul's Drag Race, American Idol and Dancing with the Stars

In the music category, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj and Morgan Wallen are the top nominees with five nods each.

Check out the full list of 2024 nominees at the People's Choice Awards website (though do note that voting has closed as of press time).

A post shared by People's Choice Awards (@peopleschoice) A photo posted by on

Who is presenting at the People's Choice Awards 2024?

This Sunday's ceremony will see presenters including Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox, Jon Hamm, Victoria Monét, Jeremy Renner, Abigail Spencer, Joe Manganiello, Kathryn Hahn, Lucy Hale, Jake Lacy, Jon Cryer and Donald Faison, among others.

Lenny Kravitz, who will also be performing at the event, will be presented with the Music Icon Award. Adam Sandler will receive the People’s Icon Award. Joining Kravitz on the performance lineup are Aussie icon Kylie Minogue and country star Lainey Wilson.

Who is hosting the People's Choice Awards 2024?

This year's People's Choice Awards have tapped actor Simu Liu as the ceremony's MC. Along with portraying Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu memorably portrayed one of the many Kens in the Barbie movie, for which he is nominated tonight.