How to watch The Pigeon Tunnel: stream the John le Carré documentary online
The ultimate spy documentary
One of the world's leading masters of spycraft is John le Carré, the legendary novelist who wrote the likes of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Night Manager and The Spy Who Came in from The Cold. And while these stories are well-known for fans of the page or the screen, the life behind these tales isn't.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Friday, October 20
Runtime: 1:34
Free trials: Apple TV Plus free trials
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
That's where The Pigeon Tunnel steps in because this feature documentary, which debuts online on Friday, October 20, tells the unlikely true story of this MI5 and MI6 agent who went on to write all these famous espionage books.
The Pigeon Tunnel looks at the history of the man amidst the cold war drama that features in lots of his novels, and also includes the man's final interview (he passed away in 2020).
For fans of spy stories, or le Carré himself, this documentary will be a must-watch. So here's how to watch The Pigeon Tunnel online. Bear in mind that in some countries the doc will enjoy a brief theatrical run, but we're focusing on its streaming home.
How to watch The Pigeon Tunnel
The Pigeon Tunnel will find a streaming home on the site Apple TV Plus, so you'll have to be a subscriber to the Apple video service in order to watch the documentary.
You can sign up to Apple TV Plus for $/£6.99 per month, but there are lots of options for Apple TV Plus free trials too so we'd recommend you briefly check those out before you sign up.
Just be sure not to sign up to the pricier Apple TV Plus MLS plan, as that's just for live sports, and won't let you watch The Pigeon Tunnel.
How to watch The Pigeon Tunnel everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Pigeon Tunnel, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.