Here's how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2023 online from anywhere. Ronnie O’Sullivan is looking to cement his place as the greatest player of all time by winning a record eighth title. The defending champion brushed aside Judd Trump in last year’s final and has a great chance of surpassing Steven Hendry’s seven wins.

Coverage begins on BBC Two at 10 am on Saturday, April 15, with day one at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield seeing Ronnie O’Sullivan taking on Pang Junxu and Stuart Bingham playing David Gilbert.

The favorites to take the title are all big names, with Ronnie leading the way. Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson all have a great chance, but can anyone get past Ronnie?

How to the World Snooker Championship 2023 online in the UK

You can watch matches via BBC iPlayer. The BBC's coverage will be split between BBC One and BBC Two. Hazel Irvine will be fronting the BBC's coverage

How to the World Snooker Championship 2023 online from anywhere

If you're keen to watch the snooker but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How to the World Snooker Championship 2023 online in the US

If you're an American snooker fan, DAZN is the place to go. A subscription costs $19.99 per month (opens in new tab) or $224.99 for the year. There's also soccer, boxing and more on DAZN.