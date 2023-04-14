How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2023 online from anywhere
How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2023 online as Ronnie bids to make history
Here's how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2023 online from anywhere. Ronnie O’Sullivan is looking to cement his place as the greatest player of all time by winning a record eighth title. The defending champion brushed aside Judd Trump in last year’s final and has a great chance of surpassing Steven Hendry’s seven wins.
Coverage begins on BBC Two at 10 am on Saturday, April 15, with day one at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield seeing Ronnie O’Sullivan taking on Pang Junxu and Stuart Bingham playing David Gilbert.
The favorites to take the title are all big names, with Ronnie leading the way. Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson all have a great chance, but can anyone get past Ronnie?
How to the World Snooker Championship 2023 online in the UK
You can watch matches via BBC iPlayer. The BBC's coverage will be split between BBC One and BBC Two. Hazel Irvine will be fronting the BBC's coverage
How to the World Snooker Championship 2023 online from anywhere
If you're keen to watch the snooker but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the snooker and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
How to the World Snooker Championship 2023 online in the US
If you're an American snooker fan, DAZN is the place to go. A subscription costs $19.99 per month (opens in new tab) or $224.99 for the year. There's also soccer, boxing and more on DAZN.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!