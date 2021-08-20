'Love Island' UK reunion show set to return this year

Love Island fans will be disappointed to know that the current series is coming to an end next week, but we won’t be saying a final goodbye to the cast just yet, as The Sun has reported that the reunion show will return this year!

A source close to the show told The Sun that: “The reunion will be filmed after the final next week. The extra episode will give fans a glimpse of their favourite couples as they take on the outside world.”

The reunion special last aired in 2019. It offers fans the chance to see which couples managed to stay together on the outside and which went their separate ways. There’s always plenty of drama in store, as the islanders are given the opportunity to confront one another about some of the explosive moments that happened in the villa.

There might well be some unwanted reunions between some of the contestants, too! The show could potentially see Lillie Haynes meeting with Millie Court and Liam Reardon again, long after Liam nearly ruined things with Millie after he briefly fell for Lillie in Casa Amor.

Clarisse Juliette, another victim of a failed romance from Casa Amor, might confront Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank after Tyler's decision to recouple with Kaz resulted in Clarisse being dumped from the villa.

In last night’s episode (August 19) we saw day-one couple Jake and Liberty split up, and fans are currently busy trying to work out whether the couple will decide to leave the show or get back together ahead of this evening's episode. If things don't end up working out well for the couple, their reunion later this year could get quite heated!

This year’s series has been the most dramatic yet, with Ofcom receiving nearly 25000 complaints after Faye and Teddy’s huge showdown, the highest number of complaints the show has received in its six-year history.

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.