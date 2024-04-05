How to watch Girls State online: stream Boys State follow-up documentary film from anywhere now

Directed by award-winning duo Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, Girls State is an incisive and empowering documentary that follows young women from different backgrounds as they navigate ambition, friendship, and the machinery of US government as part of a weeklong experiment in democracy.

Girls State makes its global streaming debut on Apple TV Plus from Friday, April 5. But, if you find yourself in a country that doesn’t offer the streaming service, you can watch Girls State on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

There’s been some iconic female figures in US politics (all rise, Ruth Bader Ginsberg!) Yet the US hasn’t had one woman president in the country’s 235-year history. It’s a galling fact a speaker delivers to an audience of politically-engaged teens at Girls State—Missouri’s weeklong leadership program—and who rhetorically asks the 500-plus audience, “How do we change that? We step up.”

Documentarians McBaine and Moss follow girls of diverging backgrounds and political opinions as they throw themselves into the challenge of forming a mock government. Some of the “Founding Sisters” joining the program include Tochi Ihekona, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants looking to build bridges with her fellow Missourians; liberal, queer activist Maddie Rowan and her unlikely pal, conservative Christian Emily Worthmore; and Nisha Murali, the academic yet socially awkward attendee who’s eyeing up the position of Supreme Court Justice.

Described as “Magnetic” by The Guardian, “Crowdpleasing” by The Hollywood Reporter, and boasting a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this new feature documentary is a moving portrait of girl power, and a hopeful depiction of the future of US politics.

Below we explain how to watch Girls State online on Apple TV Plus, where it makes a compelling double-bill with the Emmy-winning Boys State, and stream the new documentary film from anywhere in the world.

Documentary film Girls State is exclusive to Apple TV Plus, where it debuts on Friday, April 5. The acclaimed follow-up to Boys State is an hour and a half long, and should be available to stream early Friday morning just after 12am ET.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month to subscribe. If you see a higher price, then it's possible that you're about to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS plan — this isn't the right option, and it won't let you watch acclaimed new documentary Girls State on April 5!

There are a few great ways to watch shows on Apple without paying initially, and we've got an entire page on Apple TV Plus free trials which we'd recommend you check out.

You can watch Girls State on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Acclaimed documentary Girls State received its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024. It will receive its streaming debut on Apple TV Plus, available to watch from Friday, April 5, 2024.