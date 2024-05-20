How to watch Into the Amazon with Robson Green online or on TV

Fresh from extreme fishing adventures, weekend escapes and 1950s Cambridgeshire crime busting in Grantchester, Robson Green is heading for the immense rainforests of South America for new docuseries Into the Amazon with Robson Green. The three, hour-long episodes start from Tuesday, May 21.

You can watch Into the Amazon with Robson Green for free in the UK on Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Into the Amazon from anywhere with a VPN.

Even in the 21st century, the Amazon basin remains one of the planet's more mysterious and awe-inspiring regions. It plays host to some of Earth's most remote societies, extreme biodiversity and jaw-dropping natural spectacles.

Green is exploring the heart of this remarkable place in Into the Amazon, making meaningful contact with members of indigenous tribes and seeking out natural wonders of the world — with rare pink dolphins and stunning birds of paradise among their number.

"I've a feeling going Into the Amazon Rainforest will be a unique and unparalleled experience," said Green. "Its vast and mysterious wilderness will provide the perfect opportunity for exploration, observing wondrous wildlife in their natural environment, beautiful birds and immersive encounters with diverse ecosystems.

"From traversing the mighty Amazon River to trekking through dense jungles and discovering hidden flora and fauna along with meeting larger than life people doing extraordinary things, the Amazon Rainforest will present an adventure like no other."

Ready to venture into the jungles of South America? Here's how to watch Into the Amazon with Robson Green from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Into the Amazon in the UK for free

You can watch Into the Amazon with Robson Green in the UK on Channel 5. It airs at 9 pm UK on Tuesdays for three, weekly episodes from Tuesday, May 21.

If you want to stream online or need to catch up, Channel 5's My5 streaming platform will let you do so absolutely free. Creating an account is quick and easy — all you need to supply is your name, date of birth and email address.

If you're trying to access My5 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Full instructions can be found below.

Can I watch Into the Amazon online in the US?

At the time of writing, there is no sign that the Into the Amazon with Robson Green will be shown in the US. It has been picked up by distributor All3Media International, but it remains to be seen whether it will make its way on to global TV or streaming platforms.

If you're currently visiting the US from the UK and want to watch Robson exploring the Amazon, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below.

How to watch Into the Amazon online from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Into the Amazon with Robson Green on My5 by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

The Robson Green-fronted Into the Amazon starts on Tuesday, May 21 in the UK. There are three 60-minute episodes, each going out at 9 pm UK on Tuesdays on Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service.

Episode 1: Tuesday, May 21 at 9 pm UK

Tuesday, May 21 at 9 pm UK Episode 2: Tuesday, May 28 at 9 pm UK

Tuesday, May 28 at 9 pm UK Episode 3: Tuesday, June 4 at 9 pm UK

All you need to know about Into the Amazon with Robson Green?

How many episodes of Into the Amazon are there? Robson Green's docuseries Into the Amazon is a series of three episodes. Each one is an hour long.