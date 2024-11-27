How to watch New Zealand vs England: live stream 1st Test 2024 online or on TV

New Zealand and England are set to do battle in the longest form of cricket over the course of three Tests, and it all starts this week in Christchurch. New Zealand vs England 1st Test live streams are scheduled to start this Wednesday, November 27 at 10 pm UK / 5 pm ET (that's Thursday morning at 11 am NZT in New Zealand).

The New Zealand vs England Test series is airing on TNT Sports in the UK, Willow and Sling TV in the US and absolutely FREE on NZTV+ in New Zealand. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch NZ vs ENG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The sides come into this series on very different trajectories. New Zealand are still flying high after an astonishing 3-0 whitewash of the mighty India on the sub-continent. Nobody saw that coming, and it's testimony to the greater-than-the-sum-of-their-parts ethos that has characterized the Black Caps over the last few years.

England, on the other hand, suffered a stiff series defeat in Pakistan, where the home side's spinners led them a merry dance. With pressure on a few Bazball mainstays — including vice-captain Ollie Pope — Christchurch conditions should suit their strengths a lot better than Rawalpindi and Ben Stokes is back in the hot seat to try and lead his team to recovery.

Last time these two faced off in New Zealand early last year, they played out an enthralling 1-1 with the hosts winning the second and final Test by a single run.

Hopefully this will be another exciting, high quality series between the sides. We've got all the information you need to watch New Zealand vs England live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world and where you can find free streams.

How to watch New Zealand vs England online for FREE

Every minute of this home cricket series in New Zealand will be shown free of charge on TVNZ Duke on TV.

That means action will be live streamed on the TVNZ+ streaming service online, which is also free to watch in New Zealand. You'll need to create an account, but all it requires is your name, email, gender, year of birth and a password.

How to watch New Zealand vs England in the UK

England's Test series in New Zealand is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch New Zealand vs England live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the US can live stream New Zealand vs England on ESPN Plus.

The streaming service can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $11.99 per month / $119.99 per year or from $16.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch New Zealand vs England in Australia

You can watch New Zealand vs England in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Cricket 505, with play starting each morning at 9am AEDT from Thursday.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch New Zealand vs England from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch New Zealand vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the New Zealand vs England match begin?

The 1st five-day Test match between New Zealand and England starts on Wednesday, November 27 in the UK and US. Play is scheduled to begin at 10 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT each day.

Down Under, the match starts on Thursday morning at 11 am NZT / 9 am AEDT.

1st Test: Nov 27 - Dec 2 — Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Nov 27 - Dec 2 — Hagley Oval, Christchurch 2nd Test: December 5-10 — Basin Reserve, Wellington

December 5-10 — Basin Reserve, Wellington 3rd Test: December 13-18 — Seddon Park, Hamilton

All you need to know about New Zealand vs England

What is the New Zealand vs England 1st Test venue? The Hagley Oval in Christchurch is the venue of the 1st Test between New Zealand and England. In use for more than 150 years (but only a test venue for 10), this old stadium is full of character. Two of New Zealand's squad — current and former captains Tom Latham and Kane Williamson — have double hundreds here in Test matches, while Tim Southee has 61 wickets and Matt Henry has twice had seven wickets in an innings.

What is the head-to-head record between New Zealand and England? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 112

NZ won: 13

ENG won: 52

Drawn: 47