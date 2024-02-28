How to watch The British Airways Killer online now – from anywhere

Thirteen years after murdering his ex-wife Joanna Simpson, former BA pilot Robert Brown is due to be released from prison. The British Airways Killer, a two-part documentary detailing the disturbing case, arrives as Simpson's family desperately campaign to keep him behind bars. It premiered on Monday, 26 February in the UK.

You can watch The British Airways Killer for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service right now. Away from home? You can watch The British Airways Killer on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Threaded together using previously unseen archive police footage of the interrogation and investigation, home videos and fresh testimony from Simpson’s family and friends, and officers that worked the case, The British Airways Killer chronicles the events that led to Brown's horrific crime.

From Simpson expressing doubts about their marriage early on, to an acrimonious split and that fateful night on Sunday, 31 October 2010, which ended with the kids seeing their father load their mother's body into his car, before he buried it in a remote grave he'd prepared weeks in advance.

The following morning, Brown would hand himself in and – eventually – confess. However, pleading diminished responsibility due to an adjustment disorder led to him being cleared of murder and convicted instead of manslaughter.

Described as 'utterly horrifying' by viewers, this is true crime at its darkest. Here's where to watch The British Airways Killer online and for free.

How to watch The British Airways Killer in the UK

The British Airways Killer episode 1 aired at 9pm on Monday, February 26. The second airs at the same time on Thursday, February 29. However, both episodes are available to watch now via the ITVX streaming service, so online viewers can catch up on demand. ITV and ITVX are free to watch for licence fee payers. It's also streaming on STV in Scotland. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

Can I watch The British Airways Killer in Australia?

There's no word yet on when or if The British Airways Killer will air in Australia, however Channel 7 and its streamer 7Plus often get major ITV productions, including the recently added Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Breathtaking, so keep an eye out there.

If you're a Brit traveling Down Under, you can download a VPN to access your usual streamer and watch that way. Full details on how to do that just below.

Can I watch The British Airways Killer in the US?

Sadly there's no news of The British Airways Killer airing in the States at present. We'd expect to find a home on either PBS or BritBox.

If you're a Brit traveling in the US and want to stream the new documentary, good news, you can use a VPN to watch the series just like you would at home. Full details below.

How to watch The British Airways Killer with a VPN

You can watch The British Airways Killer on ITVX by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

To save you spinning around the web looking, our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. You can read more about the best VPN services on TechRadar.

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

The British Airways Killer trailer

The British Airways Killer episode guide

Episode 1 – Premiered Monday, February 26 (streaming now)

Premiered Monday, February 26 (streaming now) Episode 2 – Premieres Thursday, February 29 (streaming now)