How to watch The Kardashians season 5 online and on TV

Slowing down. Taking some time off. Being present in the moment. All honorable mantras that the Kardashian family pledged in 2023. But, unsurprisingly, not something they've been able to stick to — as documented in The Kardashians season 5, which begins on Thursday, May 23.

You can watch The Kardashians season 5 in the US on the Hulu streaming service, with a free trial available for new users. And it's available on Disney Plus in other parts of the world.

A big focus of season 5 is Kourtney's pregnancy. Aged 44, it's far from a straightforward celebration for eldest Kardashian sister and her rockstar husband Travis Barker. It's no spoiler to say that Rocky Thirteen Barker would eventually enter the world in November, but not without a fair share of heart-stopping complications first.

From the life affirming to the frivolous, and the latest chapter in Kylie's love life. Could her relationship with Dune: Part 2 actor Timothée Chalamet be the real thing?

Elsewhere, Kim has become a film star, Kendall is desperate to show that she's not as boring as people say she is, and all the fun, games and photo frenzy of Paris Fashion Week.

Ready to carry on keeping up with the Kardashians? Here's how to watch The Kardashians season 5 where you are.

How to watch The Kardashians season 5 in the US

US fans of Kardashian clan can watch season 5 on Hulu. Episodes are set to land weekly on Thursdays, with the season premiere on Thursday, May 23.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $9.99 per month for its ad-free one. But you can get Hulu absolutely free with its 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can get even better value by signing up to the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for $9.99 each month (or $14.99 if you include ESPN Plus too). That's available for sign-up at the Disney Plus website.

The previous seasons of The Kardashians are on Hulu, too, but Keeping Up with the Kardashians is on Peacock.

How to watch The Kardashians season 5 in the UK

Like many Hulu shows, The Kardashians season 5 will air on Disney Plus in the UK, where it'll join all previous seasons of the show (though Keeping Up with the Kardashians is on Hayu). It debuts on Thursday, May 23, with each new episode coming on subsequent Thursdays.

You can get Disney Plus from only £4.99 a month, as long as you don't mind ads. Or ad-free plans start from £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a whole year.

How to watch The Kardashians season 5 in Australia

As in the UK, The Kardashians season 5 will air on Disney Plus Down Under. The first episode will hit the streamer on Thursday, May 23, with new ones arriving weekly on the same day.

Disney Plus costs from $13.99 per month in Australia, or get 12 months for the price of 10 ($139.99) for a whole year.

Season 5 of The Kardashians begins on Thursday, May 23, with episodes dropping on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (globally) every Thursday.

All you need to know about The Kardashians season 5

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians season 5? Hulu put out its official trailer for The Kardashians season 5 on May 8. You can watch it below:

How many episodes will there be in season 5 of The Kardashians? It is expected that there will be 10 episodes of The Kardashians season 5 — exactly the same as the previous four seasons.