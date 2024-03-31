How to watch Traces season 2 online: live stream the crime drama series FREE on BBC iPlayer

Forensic experts Emma, Sarah, and Kathy are back in Traces season 2. And this time they’re contending with a loch full of body parts and a criminal who’s detonating bombs all over Dundee. The hit crime series gets its BBC debut on Saturday, March 30, and our guide below explains how to watch Traces season 2 online.

In the UK, viewers can watch Traces online for FREE thanks to BBC iPlayer. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch Traces season 2 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Co-created by bestselling Scottish writer Val McDermind and Amelia Bullmore, Traces garnered an impressive six million viewers when it premiered on the BBC: enthralling audiences with its story of Emma Hedges (Molly Windsor), an aspiring forensic chemist who returns to Dundee to solve the murder of her mother.

Windsor reprises her role as Emma, alongside Laura Fraser (Better Call Saul) and Jennifer Spence (The 4400), fellow professors and partners in solving crime at the Scottish Institute for Forensic Science and Anatomy (SIFA).

Season 2 picks up with the murder trial of Phil MacAfee (Vincent Regan), the man accused of killing Emma’s mother and who just happens to be the father of her current love interest, Daniel MacAfee (Line of Duty star Martin Compston).

And, while Emma and Daniel’s relationship feels the strain, a series of devastating bomb attacks rock Dundee, with SIFA determined to find out who’s behind the carnage. On top of all that, the women investigate the grisly discovery of multiple disembodied limbs that have been washing up on shore. Might these incidents somehow all be connected?

If gripping crime dramas are your thing, then read on here for how to watch Traces season 2 online and free from anywhere. We’ve got all the information you’ll need below.

How to watch Traces season 2 FREE in the UK

After its initial release on the Alibi channel, BBC One is broadcasting the show in its entirety. UK viewers can watch Traces season 2 live on BBC One or stream it free on <a href="https://www.whattowatch.com/watching-guides/iplayer-shows-live-tv-sports-and-films-and-how-to-access-the-bbcs-streaming-service" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"">BBC iPlayer from Saturday, March 30 at 9.25 UK time. There are 6 episodes in total, with a new instalment airing at the same time each week. For those watching on iPlayer on-demand, episodes will arrive on the streaming platform shortly after broadcast. And if you’re watching live, viewers will need to have a valid TV license. We’ve provided a <a href="#section-what-is-the-traces-season-2-release-date" data-link-merchant="#section-what-is-the-traces-season-2-release-date"" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"">full episode release date and time schedule below.

How to watch Traces season 2 online in the US

US fans of great British TV can binge every episode of Traces, including Traces season 2, right away. All you need is a subscription to BritBox.

First, there’s a 7 day free trial available to new subscribers. After that, you’ll pay $8.99 a month, or $89.99 for a yearly membership unless you decide to cancel.

How to watch Traces season 2 online FREE in Australia

You can watch Traces season 2 online Down Under and stream all 6 episodes on ABC iview – at least, up until 13 April 2024, when they're due to be removed from this platform.

ABC iview provides a completely free service. All you need to do is register for an account to enjoy its roster of 24/7 live and on-demand programming.

How to watch Traces season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Traces season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

Season 2 of the hit crime series Traces will air on BBC One from Saturday, March 30, with new episodes broadcast weekly and added to BBC iPlayer to watch on-demand shortly after they’re aired. See the release schedule below for individual dates and broadcast times:

Episode 1 – airs March 30, 9.25pm UK

Episode 2 – airs April 6, 9.25pm UK

Episode 3 – airs April 13, 9.25pm UK

Episode 4 – airs April 20, 9.25pm UK

Episode 5 – airs April 27, 9.25pm UK

Episode 6 – airs May 4, 9.25pm UK

Is there a Traces season 2 trailer?

You can watch the explosive trailer for Traces season 2 below: