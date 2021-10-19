What's Coming to Hulu in November 2021

It’s shaping up to be a pretty good November on Hulu. The highlight of the month is the second season of The Great, which debuts on Nov. 19. This season, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of "liberating" a country that doesn’t want to be.

On Nov. 4, the streamer is debuting a special holiday edition of Padma Lakshmi’s Taste the Nation. The four-episode special will highlight unique traditions through the lens of different immigrant cultures and cities, like Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

Hulu is also adding a host of new library titles including favorites like Boys Don’t Cry, The Fifth Element, Fargo and more. Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store for the month:

Nov. 1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Hulu Original)

George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive, never before seen look at the radicalization, planning and take down of a militant white supremacist group hell-bent on murdering scores of women and children in Kansas. The special is told as a riveting, cinematic crime yarn full of exclusive undercover videos, audio recordings and surveillance images — as well as the first-person accounts of all key players who risked their lives to stop the plot — including the ordinary man turned hero informant and the two FBI agents at the center of the case, all speaking on camera for the first time.

Breaking News In Yuba County (2021)

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out. Co-starring Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Boyz N' The Hood (1991)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter's Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil's Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell's Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)



Nov. 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

In Taste the Nation, award-winning host, executive producer and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, who recently received her third Emmy nomination, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging and what it means to be American.



Taste the Nation returns this fall for a special four-part “Holiday Edition,” where each episode will highlight unique traditions through the lens of a different immigrant culture and city, like Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

Nov. 5

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and all the way into outer space. And keep an eye out for season 1 favorites Starbox & Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

Nov. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are back in the New York City swing with adventures in and out of "A Little Wild" rescue habitat. Alex deals with some major jealousy issues when Ant'ney goes viral, Marty gets himself locked inside the public library, the gang helps Melman make it through his first-ever night away from the habitat and Gloria struggles to cope with saying goodbye when Lala decides she's ready for a bigger pond.

3212 Un-Redacted (ABC News)

Unraveling the truth behind the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa leads to evidence of a coverup at the highest levels of the Army.

Nov. 15

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers — Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) — have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again, and inspire a new family business.

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016)

Angels in the Snow (2015)

Back to Christmas (2014)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas in the Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly's Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N' Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

Nov. 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

After a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.

Nov. 18

The Curse of Von Dutch (Hulu Original)

The Curse of Von Dutch chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000s most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed and bloodshed, their lives — and pop culture — will never be the same.

Mandibles (2021)

From the twisted mind of Quentin Dupieux (Rubber), Mandibles is an absurdist romp that follows simple-minded friends Jean-Gab (David Marsais) and Manu (Grégoire Ludig). After stealing a beat-up Mercedes in order to deliver a mysterious briefcase to an unknown recipient, the friends find more than they bargained for when they hear a buzzing, thumping noise coming from the trunk of the car. When they open it, they find a gigantic fly trapped inside. Manu and Jean-Gab decide to forgo their current mission and instead focus on training the fly to carry out robberies for them, in the hope of making a ton of cash. A hilarious mash-up of buddy comedy and road movie, with a sci-fi twist, Mandibles is a wild and surreal film about friendship, big dreams and bigger disasters.

Nov. 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of "liberating" a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion and that becoming "Great" will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

Nov. 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

After her dad gets into a car accident, Holly launches a social media career to help pay for his medical bills. At first, Holly loves her newfound fame: she’s gaining followers, making money and is her own boss! Although social media begins to pay well, Holly begins to experience the consequences of living so much of her life online. Holly finds the more she focuses on posting, the less time she has to make actual music. Things go from bad to worse when Holly’s new career distances her from her friends. As Holly realizes the impact she has on her younger fans, she begins to discover that with great fame comes great responsibility.



Holly finds herself torn when she’s pulled between friends, family, her boyfriend and her career all at once! Holly starts confronting big questions about whether she can have it all. Can she be a supportive friend if she is truly dedicated to her music career? Can Holly break out as great musician if she’s held back by her life in Collinsville? Just when Holly thinks she’s got a grasp on things, she’s forced to choose between family or her career when a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself.

Nov. 25

Ride The Eagle (2021)

When Leif’s estranged mother dies, she leaves him a "conditional inheritance." Before he can move into her cabin, he has to complete her elaborate to-do list in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.

Nov. 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

It’s holiday time in New York, and Melman is determined to add another sticker to his yearly “Nice” list! When he meets Hank, a goose who has been separated from his family, he, Alex, Marty and Gloria embark on a wild goose chase around the city to reunite Hank with his merry flock.

Pig (2021)

Nicolas Cage stars as a truffle hunter living alone in the Oregonian wilderness who must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Nov. 29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens.