What's new on Hulu in June 2020

Source: Hulu "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi" premieres June 19 on Hulu. (Image credit: Hulu)

Summer is finally upon us. School would be out, had it not already been effectively out for a month or so. And the outdoors are opening back up, albeit in phases. That's great. But there's still plenty of reason to stay inside — and that includes a pretty stellar lineup on Hulu in June.

Start with We Are Freestyle Love Supreme . If you've ever looked at Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame and wondered "How in the heck is he so good at this?" — you're going to want to watch this documentary. It takes a look at the improv hip-hop group in 2005, long before Hamilton and In The Heights . It's truly a remarkable peek inside. Look for it June 5.

That same day, you also can catch Elizabeth Moss as horror writer Shirley Jackson on the cusp on her masterpiece — when someone knocks at her door.

And on June 19, Padma Lakshmi takes us on a tour of food throughout America in Taste the Nation , celebrating the diverse flavors imported from all over the world and which help make America what it is today.

Need more? Get ready for Nicholas Hoult in Crossing Swords , from the the creators of the infamous Robot Chicken .

And that's before we get to all the other movies headed their way throughout the month.

It's going to be a great way to start off the summer, folks.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original): Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks—unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers. Available June 5

Shirley (2020): Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson (Elizabeth Moss) is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door. Available June 5

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original): Created by "Robot Chicken's" John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, "Crossing Swords" stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet's nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick's valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives? Available June 12

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original): When Maggie (Judy Greer) gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety, she finds him to be even more effective than she imagined…because unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life. Also starring Steve Guttenberg, McKinley Freeman, Ellen Wong and Maria Conchita Alonso. Available June 12

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original): Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, "Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda," the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Available June 17

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original): In "Taste the Nation," award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American. Available June 18

Coming to Hulu on June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children's Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo' Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

Coming to Hulu on June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Coming to Hulu on June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

Coming to Hulu on June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Coming to Hulu on June 6

The Appearance (2018)

Coming to Hulu on June 7

Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

Coming to Hulu on June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Coming to Hulu on June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

Coming to Hulu on June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

Coming to Hulu on June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child's Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Coming to Hulu on June 13

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

Coming to Hulu on June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Coming to Hulu on June 16

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Coming to Hulu on June 17

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Nostalgia (2018)

Coming to Hulu on June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Coming to Hulu on June 19

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart's War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

Coming to Hulu on June 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

Coming to Hulu on June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

Coming to Hulu on June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie's Angels (2019)

Coming to Hulu on June 29

Carrion (2020)

Coming to Hulu on June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That's My Boy (2012)

What's leaving Hulu on June 30