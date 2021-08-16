'Coronation Spoilers': Are Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz back together?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Tyrone is feeling guilty.

Tyrone is panicking about his feelings for Fiz and the pair are awkward around each other as they meet the youth justice officer. Meanwhile, Emma sees the pair deep in discussion and is suspicious - will she jump to conclusions?

Fiz is left disappointed by Tyrone's words of regret. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Gary returns from Bristol to be told by Maria that Imran can’t afford the experts needed to try and clear Kelly’s name. She is stunned when he says he wants to handover the cash anonymously and makes it clear she will walk away if he puts Kelly before her and Jack.

As Liam and Jack play football in the street and Sally collars an indifferent Maria about the parking campaign. Suddenly, Liam starts gasping, unable to breathe. The ambulance arrives for Liam but is unable to turn onto the street due to double-parked cars and Maria’s beside herself as her son fights for breath.

Maria has an ultimatum for Gary. (Image credit: ITV)

Ed shows Grace details of a house that he and Aggie bought at auction with the intention of renovating it and renting it out. When Grace mentions wanting to set up home with Michael and Glory, Ed offers to help with advice and finance and Michael fakes enthusiasm.

Grace gets excited... but things aren't all they seem. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam’s surprised when Imran’s ex-wife Sabeen calls into the office wanting to see him. Later, Imran’s gobsmacked when Adam tells him that Sabeen’s waiting for him in the bistro. What has brought her back to the cobbles?

Also. Jenny makes catty remarks on hearing that Ronnie had lunch with Debbie.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.