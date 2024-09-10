Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain makes a shocking confession!

Betsy Swain can’t handle the guilt and confesses all to Lisa in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Betsy Swain breaks down to Carla and admits she’s done something really bad. Later, Lisa arrives at the factory and Betsy tells her everything. Lisa tells her that they need to go to the police station. What has Betsy done?



At the hospital, Dee-Dee accompanies Lauren to a meeting with the social worker where it’s explained that she’ll have to be monitored as she’s still under investigation for trying to abort her baby.

Ryan tells Daisy he’d like to spend more time with her and if he moved in that would solve their problem, but when she’s non-committal, he tells her it’s obvious she’s still in love with Daniel. Could this be the end for the pair?



Is it over between Ryan and Daisy? (Image credit: ITV)

Hope takes a drag on her vape in the school corridor and refuses to listen to Jack and Sam when they warn her of the dangers of vaping. Later, Cassie finds the vape in Hope’s bag and furiously confronts her. Hope begs her not to grass her up but will Cassie do the right thing?

Cassie finds a vape in Hope's bag. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer calls at No.5 with Paul’s clothes in a bin bag but as Gemma pulls out his favourite t-shirt, it’s all too much for Summer and she heads out.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.