Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter works out Howard's secret

A slip up from Howard raises Gemma Winter’s suspicions in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Howard calls at No.5 but when he states the value of the stolen jewellery, Gemma Winter’s ears prick up and she declares that only the thief would know the loot’s value. Is she on to something?

Yasmeen helps a jittery Stu to prepare No.6 for a visit from Eliza’s social worker and they are delighted when the social worker approves No.6 as Eliza’s new home and confirms she can move in immediately. Stu’s anxious to make a favourable impression and when Eliza asks after her mum, he suggests they could visit her together.

Yasmeen and Stu put on a united front. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick and Leanne examine their finances and realise they can only make Debbie a low offer for her half of the bistro, and they doubt she’ll accept it. Debbie admits to Ronnie that their poxy offer is all that stands between her and bankruptcy. Ronnie offers to make a call on her behalf and Debbie’s intrigued.

Debbie isn't happy with Nick and Leanne's offer. (Image credit: ITV)

Expecting a meeting about the environment, Brian, Roy, Gary and Maria join the audience in the community centre. But as Griff begins his address, his true agenda becomes clear and he’s left gobsmacked when Roy picks apart his argument by pointing out numerous factual errors in his speech. As the crowd begins to applaud Roy, a furious Griff realises he’s lost their support.

In the cafe, Maria, Gary, Roy, Toyah and Brian decide the community centre would be a perfect place to offer help and advice to refugees. Meanwhile, David reads Max the riot act for skipping school to mix with Griff and demands it stops now but Max slams out of the house. At Griff’s flat, Max preens as he shows his film of the meeting.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.