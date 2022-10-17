Doctors spoilers: Is Al Haskey to blame for some BAD publicity?
Airs Friday 28 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is trying to distance himself from all the drama at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are having none of it.
The surgery is starting to look bad after Simon Richeson's complaint to NHS England about Al, who gave Simon's baby son, Noah, vaccinations without Simon's consent.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it appears Simon is not alone with his views about vaccinations.
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets a patient, Ceri Chapman (Jennifer Nicholas), who agrees with Simon's opinion that vaccinations are uneccessary.
Ceri believes in homeopathic cures and natural immunity, and nothing Sid can say will change her mind.
She shows Sid an internet post by Simon, that accuses The Mill of forcing people to be vaccinated!
Zara is worried about all the negative publicity.
But Al still refuses to take the blame for the situation...
Meanwhile, Daniel overhears his teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) arguing over the phone again with her mum, Lisa.
Daniel remains unsure what to do about the situation.
He tries talking with Izzie to get her to open up about what has happened between her and Lisa.
But Izzie remains uninterested in sharing any further details about what's been happening on the homefront in Nottingham.
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is paired with new PC Gareth Lewis, on his first day at the Police Station.
Gareth is eager to make his mark and prove himself.
The young copper wastes no time in getting tough with a teenager, Ethan Rowe (D'Nico Greaves, who plays Elliot on the BBC mystery series, Silverpoint).
Ethan is caught stealing a purse from Aileen McAllister (Jemma Churchill), who wants charges pressed.
However, Rob reckons there's more to the situation than meets the eye.
So he takes Gareth to meet Ethan and his dad, Mick (Garry Robson), to find out what is going on...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
