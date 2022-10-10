Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael confronts a MYSTERY intruder!
Airs Friday 21 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) are worried when they both receive a mobile app notification that the burglar alarm at their house is going off on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Moments earlier, a hooded figure was seen lurking around the back of the house...
Daniel is busy with phone consultations at The Mill.
So Zara teams-up with business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) to investigate the break-in.
Armed with an umbrella, Zara is ready to pounce!
But WHO is the mystery intruder?
After her therapy session, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is thinking about her non-existent love life.
The midwife wants a relationship... but it's a minefield out there!
Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) reckons Ruhma should give some dating apps a try.
Ruhma is reluctant at first.
But when she sees how excited Valerie is at playing Cupid, she agrees to give them a go.
Ruhma gets some encouragement from Emma Reid (Dido Miles) too.
But when Ruhma makes a carefree comment about Emma having the option of TWICE as many people to date, will Emma take offence?
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is called out to a remote farm after the owner, Mal Wakefield (James Vaughan) is injured by a piece of fallen machinery.
Mal's wife, Nicola (Peta Cornish, from ITV's romantic drama William and Mary) keeps an anxious vigil beside him.
Sid is concerned about Nicola, who is clearly malnourished and has some big cuts on her hands.
While Sid is indoors, bandaging Nicola's hands, he hears the floor creak upstairs.
Nicola claims it's just her and Mal living at the farm.
But could it be that someone else is hiding out in the house?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.