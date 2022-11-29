Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn Taylor vs Gabby Thomas!
Airs Thursday 8 December 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) has turned down a job offer to work at Home Farm on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Former factory worker, Dawn, is just not sure she's got what it takes to follow in the footsteps of her new stepmum, Kim Tate (Claire King).
Plus, there's childcare to consider for Dawn's young children, Lucas and Clemmie.
However, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) reckons Dawn is selling herself short.
Dawn has been a big help while she's been working at the village vet surgery.
WHY couldn't she now learn the ways of bossy businesswoman, Kim?
With a spring in her step, Dawn has a change-of-heart about the job offer, much to Kim's delight.
However, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is not happy.
She thought the job was already hers for the taking!
Gabby is secretly seething when Kim sets a challenge for both her and Dawn to work shadow Kim at Home Farm over the next few months.
After that, Kim will decide which of the ladies is most suitable for the job.
It looks like it's game on between Dawn and Gabby to impress potential boss, Kim!
Up at Butler's Farm, everybody is on edge after Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) caught troubled Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) building a memorial for DEAD Al Chapman in the farm barn.
Matty is worried it's too soon for Kyle to return to school.
What if the school boy's KILLER SECRET somehow gets out?
Kyle's mum, Amy Wyatt (Natalie-Ann Jamieson), is determined to go about things as normal.
But as Amy helps Kyle get ready for his first day back at school, Matty and his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) are both anxious about what could happen...
Elsewhere in the village, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is excited about his long-awaited return to The Woolpack as pub chef.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
