When practically every other major streaming service just decided to add a plus to the end of their company name, NBCUniversal opted to take from its flagship’s long-held nickname and labeled its streaming service Peacock. It’s not just the name that NBCU hopes set Peacock apart, as it has been developing a bevy of Peacock originals for subscribers.

The Peacock streaming service offers thousands of hours of TV shows and movies to subscribers for free as an ad-supported service. However, Peacock originals are exclusive to those who sign up for a Peacock Premium package, which is available with either an ad-supported plan ($4.99) or an ad-free plan ($9.99).

Here are some of the best Peacock originals that you can start watching when you sign up for the service.

The Amber Ruffin Show

NBC is the home of the most iconic late night show in the history of television, The Tonight Show (currently with Jimmy Fallon as the host). Well Peacock is also getting into the late night game, but it is changing things up a bit with The Amber Ruffin Show.

While Amber Ruffin has appeared as an actress in a handful of shows (Tuca & Bertie, Drunk History and Central Park), she is best known as a writer, previously working on Late Night With Seth Meyers and writing a few episodes for A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The Amber Ruffin Show changes the formula for late night programming. At only 30 minutes, she dispenses with the celebrity interviews and instead focuses on the monologue and additional comedy sketches to address the topical news of the day.

The show received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2021.

A.P. Bio

A.P. Bio started out as a NBC broadcast comedy for its first two seasons that did well with critics but struggled in the ratings, even though it had a passionate fanbase. Like many shows with similar backstories, it got a second life, this time on Peacock starting with its third season.

Starring Glenn Howerton, the show follows a former philosophy professor who reluctantly takes a job teaching, you guessed it, A.P. biology. Patton Oswalt, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Jacob Houston, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Sari Arambulo, among others, also star.

All episodes of A.P. Bio are available to watch on Peacock, with the fourth season having debuted on Peacock on Sept. 2.

Code 404

The British comedy series that airs on Sky Comedy and NOW TV in the U.K. found a home in the U.S. on Peacock.

Code 404 stars Stephen Graham as DI Roy Carver, who following the death of his partner is getting a new one — an artificially enhanced version of his former partner DI John Major, played by Daniel Mays.

The second season of Code 404 will premiere on Peacock on Sept. 23.

Dr. Death

Every TV network/streaming service needs a good based-on-a-true-story murder drama, and Peacock found its with Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin.

Dr. Death tells the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, whose surgery record began to see many of his patients leave the operating room either maimed or dead. Two of his fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney investigate to see if there is anything sinister at play.

The first season tells the complete story of Dr. Duntsch, but the show was based on a podcast that did have its own second season. So, while there’s been no official word from Peacock, there’s a chance we could get more Dr. Death in the future.

Girls5eva

Girls5eva was one of the first Peacock originals to really gain a following, as the comedy series chronicles the members of a one-hit wonder girls pop band from the ‘90s that attempts to stage a comeback when one of their songs gets sampled by a rapper.

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldberry star in the comedy series that sees the former music act attempt to balance their comeback with the lives they’ve all created since and other facets of being in their 40s.

A second season of Girls5eva has been ordered by Peacock, though no timetable for season two has been announced.

Hart to Heart

Kevin Hart is one of the most popular comedians working today, but he’s getting personal with his fellow celebrities, with some laugh out loud moments sprinkled in.

Hart to Heart is a talk-show, and in the first 11 episodes now available on Peacock he sits down with Miley Cyrus, Don Cheadle, Kelly Clarkson, Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Cannon, Bryan Cranston, John Travolta, Ice Cube and Jay Leno.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

Documentaries and podcasts on infamous serial killers often draw a lot of attention from crime-obsessed viewers, and Peacock debuted its own with John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.

Gacy, also known as the Killer Clown, killed 33 people, using created personas as a clown and performing at children’s hospitals and charitable events. The documentary tells his chilling story through interviews with those directly impacted by his killings and with Gacy himself.

The mini series features six hour-long episodes.

Rutherford Falls

Michael Schurs, who created The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, teamed with Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas on the Peacock original comedy Rutherford Falls, which takes its premise from social issues that are currently going on in our country.

Helms stars as Nathan Rutherford, a descendant of the man who discovered and named the small town of Rutherford Falls. However, when the town proposes to move the statue of his ancestor (because people keep crashing into it), his fight to preserve it puts him at odds with his lifelong friend Reagan (Jana Schmieding), a member of the local native community.

Rutherford Falls has already been renewed for a second season on Peacock.

We Are Lady Parts

The Peacock Original (which airs on Channel 4 in the U.K.) We Are Lady Parts combines subverted cultural expectations with great music in this series about a Muslim female punk rock band called Lady Parts.

The show is seen through the eyes of the group’s new lead guitarist, a geeky PhD student played by Anjana Vasan. Additional cast members include Sarah Kameela Impey, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Juliette Motamed and Aiysha Hart.

The first season of We Are Lady Parts contained six episodes. Still waiting on whether or not there will be a second season.