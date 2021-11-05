Hallmark Christmas Movies 2021: Full schedule for your holiday viewing

It’s officially Christmas season on Hallmark, the cable network that has become the signature home for holiday movies each year, and whose 2021 Christmas movie slate, known as Countdown to Christmas, features 40 movies geared to get viewers into the holiday spirit.

In fact, Hallmark got an early start to the Christmas season, beginning its Christmas countdown on Oct. 22. But now that we've all officially taken down the skeletons and will soon be hanging wreaths on our doors, here is the complete schedule for Hallmark’s 2021 Countdown to Christmas, which will feature new movies airing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We've also included the movies that have already aired and that will play throughout the holiday season at varying times on the network:

2021 Hallmark Christmas movies

Already aired:

You, Me & the Christmas Tree

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

The Santa Stakeout

Christmas in Harmony

Coyote Creek Christmas

Christmas Sail

Nov. 5

Gingerbread Miracle, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery, famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grant wishes.

Starring: Merritt Patterson, Jon Ecker

Nov. 6

Next Stop, Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her.

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Nov. 7

A Christmas Treasure, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Nov. 12

Open by Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott and Michael Karl Richards

Nov. 13

My Christmas Family Tree, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.

Starring: Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper

One December Night, 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past.

Starring: Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, Brett Dalton

Nov. 14

A Holiday in Harlem, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting “presence over presents,” jet-setting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy buy quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.

Starring: Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford

Nov. 18

Every Time a Bell Rings

Hallmark Movies Now

Synopsis: Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez, MS, at Christmas after a long time apart. They're surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt for them to find the family's wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young. As they search for clues in the days leading up to Christmas, the trio visits local childhood haunts around Natchez that hold special meaning for them. In the process, their sisterly bond is rekindled and each learns an important lesson about what they want in life and in love.

Starring: Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Leibert, Wes Brown

Nov. 19

Nantucket Noel, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: During the Seaside Noel celebrations, Christina learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer’s son, Andy.

Starring: Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power

Nov. 20

A Christmas Together With You, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Starring: Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoot, Niall Matter

Five More Minutes, 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: Inspired by Scotty McCreery's song, “Five More Minutes,” a woman's Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather's journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Starring: Nikki Deloach, David Haydn-Jones

Nov. 21

A Kiss Before Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Real estate developer executive Ethan Holt is a married father with two teens. On Christmas Eve, Ethan is disappointed to learn that he’s losing out on a promotion and laments that his “nice guy” way of doing business has held him back in his career. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan’s casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes reality. He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different — he isn’t married to Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves — he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them … and he only has until Christmas Day.

Starring: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Nov. 25

The Nine Kittens of Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Nov. 26

Christmas CEO, 6 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: A small toy company CEO gets a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner’s signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.

Starring: Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene

An Unexpected Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas.

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes

Nov. 27

Making Spirits Bright, 6 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: The son & daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers’ decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town’s holiday decorating contest.

Starring: Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks

Christmas at Castle Hart, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation.

Starring: Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny

Nov. 28

Christmas in Tahoe, 6 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: To save her family hotel’s Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago.

Starring: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez

The Christmas Contest, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Dec. 2

Sugar Plum Twist

Hallmark Movies Now

Synopsis: After failing to get the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this year's production of The Nutcracker, Vivíana Serrano, an aspiring ballerina, joins forces with Natalia, a retiree from the New York Ballet, to create a surprise reprise of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy … with a Latin twist.

Starring: Jamie Gray Hyder, Ektor Rivera, Laura Rosguer

Dec. 3

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.

Starring: Inbar Levi, Jake Epstein

Dec. 4

A Very Merry Bridesmaid, 8 p.m ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Leah’s 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Starring: Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick

Our Christmas Journey, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Dec. 5

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living hours apart. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery. This Christmas is the family’s first since the passing of Uncle Dave who owned the town’s beloved theater, The Madison, where many memories were made over the years. When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs. Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer’s restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice. With the sisters switching cities leading up to the holiday, they find a new sense of purpose and discover what they both truly need in life and in love.

Starring: Kimberley Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon

Dec. 10

A Dickens of a Holiday, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival is a success, Cassie invents action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay, Kristoffer Polaha

Dec. 11

A Royal Queens Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.

Starring: Megan Park, Julian Morris

A Goodwink Christmas: Miracle of Love, 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: Now that Joy has completed her education, she's ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse and follow in her late mother's footsteps. Back at home before the holiday and with no job on the horizon, Joy's interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric, who is also at a crossroads. As they become immersed in the effort to build a new home for a family at Christmas, Joy and Eric both find a new sense of purpose. Through a series of coincidences — or, Godwinks — and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny.

Starring: Katherine Barrell, Alberto Frezza

Dec. 12

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Meg Swift comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. When Jennifer and her teenage son Simon return to Hazelwood for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer's staff in preparing for a competition among local restaurants that awards the winner money for the charity of its choice. Still feeling the effects of losing their Uncle Dave, a change of scenery and a project to dive into is just what Meg needed. As effusive Meg works alongside the more reserved Joe, the restaurant's manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team. Swapping cities with her sister helps Meg figure out her next chapter and also just might bring her an unexpected romance.

Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Keith Robinson, Kevin Nealon

Dec. 17

Sugar Plum Twist, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Dec. 18

The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

Christmas for Keeps, 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: At Christmastime, a close-knit group of childhood friends return home after 10 years to take part in the celebration of life of their beloved high school teacher.

Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen, Marielle Scott

Dec. 19

‘Tis the Season to be Merry, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Channel

Synopsis: Looking for a fresh angel to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Chris.

Starring: Rachel Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White