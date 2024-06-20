Hart to Heart season 4: release date, trailer, guests and everything we know series
Ben Affleck and Cynthia Erivo are among this season's guests.
While Kevin Hart has earned a reputation as a phenomenal stand-up comedian and a popular leading man in films, Hart to Heart proves he's a great interviewer. He aims to continue proving such in Hart to Hart season 4.
Want to know who will be sitting down with him in the brand-new season? Here's everything we know about Hart to Hart season 4.
Hart to Heart season 4 release date
Hart to Heart season 4 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, June 20. Those interested in watching the new episodes will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers several options for would-be subscribers.
No word yet on an official release date for season 4 in the UK. Once we have an update, we'll pass along the information.
Hart to Heart season 4 premise
Here is the official synopsis of the new season:
"This season, Hart gathers with a new batch of celebrity guests to dive into hour-long conversations about their life journeys, careers and never-before-heard memories. This season’s guests include industry powerhouses Ben Affleck, George Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow and Niecy Nash."
Hart to Heart season 4 guests
Hart is no stranger to sitting down with big names. Over the course of the series, he's interviewed people like Will Smith (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), Will Ferrell (Barbie) and Sofia Vergara (Griselda).
In the new season, he sits down with a new crop of celebs including Academy Award winner Ben Affleck. Given all the Jennifer Lopez news these days, many may be interested in watching his sit-down with Hart. However, at this time, we don't know all that Affleck will be discussing with the comedian.
Here is the full list of guests appearing in Hart to Heart season 4:
- Ben Affleck (Air)
- George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez season 2)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Andy Samberg (Good Burger 2)
- Judd Apatow (Lady Dynamite)
- Niecy Nash (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Hart to Heart season 4 episode guide
Here is an episode guide for the season. Season 4 episode 1 premiered on June 20.
Season 4 episode 1, "Ben Affleck":
"After two decades, acclaimed writer, actor, director and Academy Award winner Ben Affleck breaks his silence with stories and exclusive insights in a one-on-one interview with Kevin Hart."
Who is Kevin Hart?
At this stage in his career, Hart hardly needs much introduction. He’s a top-grossing stand-up comedian, has starred in several box-office hits including the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises and is a two-time Grammy and two-time Emmy nominee.
In recent years he’s been spotted in things like Die Hart 2: Die Harter, Lift, Me Time and is set to start in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
Hart to Heart season 4 trailer
Take a sneak peek of the season in the trailer below.
