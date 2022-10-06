I'm A Celebrity All Stars: rumored celebrity line-up, presenters, location and all we know

I'm A Celebrity All Stars will see some old campmates return to do it all again.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars is an upcoming I'm A Celebrity spin-off that will see iconic campmates from over the years return to take on some new challenges.

The award-winning reality show has been running for more than 20 years and has had 230 celebrities take part in grisly Bushtucker Trials and have terrifying encounters with creepy crawlies.

Now, some of the most famous and much-loved campmates will return to face the dreaded challenges once again in a brand new camp in South Africa.

Which of the past I'm A Celebrity winners will be crowned the All Stars champion?

Here's everything we know about I'm A Celebrity All Stars...

Declan Donnelly confirmed that I'm A Celebrity All Stars will air sometime in 2023 in a video shared on Twitter which confirmed that he and Ant had started filming the series.

"South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023," the caption read.

In the sneak-peek, they said: "We’ve got news. It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we’re doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!"

They then showed the stunning view as they shouted: "South Africa!"

Dec commented: "We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time."

What happens in I'm A Celebrity All Stars?

This spin-off from the main series will welcome back some of the best celebrity campmates from over the years to compete in new trials and challenges in hopes to be crowned the All Stars champion.

The new stand-alone show will run in addition to the usual annual ITV program and presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly spoke about the All Stars series while on This Morning back in April...

Ant told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I don't know why [an all-stars series] has never been done before. But it's a spin-off from the main show where we've got ex-campmates who've all come together in South Africa, competing challenges, trials..."

Realizing that his presenting partner may have given too much away, Dec added: "I think it's a secret..."

"It's going to be great," Ant commented.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars rumoured celebrity line-up

Although ITV hasn't confirmed which ex-campmates will be appearing in I'm A Celebrity All Stars, there has already been a number of famous faces tipped to star in the upcoming spin-off according to The Sun (opens in new tab)...

Helen Flanagan

(Image credit: ITV)

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan took part in the 2012 series of I'm A Celebrity where she came in seventh place.

Helen is best known for her role as the glamorous Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, who she played for 13 years.

The mum-of-three became a big fan-favorite during her time on the show and was voted to take part in the Bushtucker Trials a whopping seven times in a row. She also had a tanning mishap, which saw her apply too much fake tan, making her look like an "oompa loopa" according to future winner, EastEnders legend Charlie Brooks.

Gillian McKeith

(Image credit: ITV)

TV star and former You Are What You Eat host Gillian McKeith came eighth in I'm A Celebrity in 2010.

One of Gillian's most famous jungle moments was when she "fainted" during a live trial and had to be carried off set by Medic Bob. She was continuously voted by the public to do Bushtucker Trials throughout her time on the show.

Myleene Klass

(Image credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass was in I'm A Celebrity in 2006 and finished in second place.

She became a household name after appearing in the TV show Popstars in 2000 and was a member of the pop group Hear'Say alongside Kym Marsh.

The musician became a regular panelist on the popular ITV daytime show Loose Women in 2014 and she now hosts Smooth Radio.

Throughout the years, I'm A Celebrity became well known for their iconic shower scenes, documenting the campmates having a shower under the waterfall.

Mylenne's famous shower scene went down as one of the most memorable moments in TV history after she stepped into the shower in a tiny white bikini and it's still remembered today over ten years later.

Jordan Banjo

(Image credit: ITV)

Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo finished in ninth place on I'm A Celebrity 2016.

The Britain's Got Talent star formed a close bond to Gavin & Stacey and EastEnders actor Larry Lamb during his time in the jungle and was also known for loudly singing the Spice Girls to help him get through the Tomb of Torment Bushtucker Trial.

Carol Vorderman

(Image credit: ITV)

Former Countdown host Carol Vorderman also starred in I'm A Celebrity 2016 and came in eighth place.

The TV personality who earned the title of "Camp Mum" was apparently on the top of producers' wishlist for I'm A Celebrity All Stars according to The Sun.

A source told them: “Carol was always top of producers’ wishlist; in some ways she was the perfect campmate. She was funny, outspoken and intelligent and let’s just say she gave the younger girls a run for their money in the jungle shower.

“Her flirtations with Joel Dommett were one of the big talking points of the series so signing up Carol for All Stars looks like a no-brainer.”

Along with Myleene Klass, Carol's shower scene also became famous with viewers as well as competing in a disgusting eating trial called Big Bush Tucker Bake Off.

Joe Swash

(Image credit: ITV)

Joe Swash was crowned the King of the Jungle in 2008.

Joe became a household name after playing the role of Mickey Miller in EastEnders in 2003 and has since gone on to win Dancing On Ice in 2020 as well as host the spin-off show I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp. He's now married to fellow Queen of the Jungle Stacey Solomon.

The cheeky chappie 'Swashy' was known for his outgoing attitude in the camp and his bromance with actor George Takei.

Shaun Ryder

(Image credit: ITV)

Shaun Ryder came runner-up in I'm A Celebrity 2010, losing out to Stacey Solomon.

The Happy Mondays singer has recently featured in Celebrity Gogglebox, appearing alongside his close friend and Happy Mondays band member Bez.

One of the music legend's most memorable moments was when he was bitten by a snake during a group trial and remained surprisingly calm as he waited for medical attention — of course a few curse words were mentioned.

Georgia Toffolo

(Image credit: ITV)

Georgia Toffolo was crowned the Queen of the Jungle in I'm A Celebrity 2017.

She shot to fame on the popular reality show Made In Chelsea and has since gone on to write her own books, as well as become an ambassador for many brands.

During her time in the jungle, she became well known for her close friendship with Boris Johnson's dad, Stanley Johnson.

A source told The Sun: “Georgia was real TV gold in her year, and the viewers loved her. She absolutely romped home. Her friendship with Stanley was a highlight and fans lapped it up.

“She was one of the lowest-ever paid contestants but has done really well for herself off the back of it. She’ll be getting considerably more this time around, that’s for sure!”

Fatima Whitbread

(Image credit: ITV)

Fatima Whitbread came in third place in the 2011 series of I'm A Celebrity.

The Olympic javelin thrower recently competed in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022 and whilst in the jungle, one of her most unforgettable moments saw her get a cockroach stuck up her nose and having to get it flushed out.

Amir Khan

(Image credit: ITV)

Amir Khan came fifth in I'm A Celebrity 2017.

The boxing champion teased to The Sun (opens in new tab) that he would be returning to the jungle for the All Stars version.

He said: "I’ve been asked to do a very, very big show. I can’t give the name to you. But I’ll give you a clue; I’ve been on it before!

“I think it’ll be brilliant. I think people get to see another side of me and it would be nice to do something like that. Now that I’ve got time I can do it. Before I couldn’t."

One of his well known jungle moments was when he and Ian Lee secretly ate strawberries after winning the Dingo Dollar Challenge instead of taking the treat back to camp.

Andrew Whyment

(Image credit: ITV)

Andrew Whyment finished in second place in I'm A Celebrity 2019.

The soap star is best known for playing the much-loved Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street and was a popular celebrity during his time in the jungle.

A TV insider said to The Sun: “Andy is hugely popular with audiences, who love his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour.

"He’s the perfect antidote to some of the divas and egos who are likely to be in the final line-up and producers are keen to strike the right balance.”

Andrew's most iconic jungle moment was him calling the Celebrity Cyclone "easy" and strolling through the intense challenge with no problem.

A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dean Gaffney

(Image credit: ITV)

Dean Gaffney was in I'm A Celebrity in 2006 and finished in fifth place.

The EastEnders legend, who played Robbie Jackson in the soap, was well known for being scared of everything in the camp and was one of the best contestants in the show's history.

A source said to The Sun: “Dean is regarded as one of the best contestants the show has ever had. When the All Stars show was first mooted he was a name that everyone wanted to get on board.

“It’s taken some time but he’s now signed on the dotted line and will be on the plane to South Africa with some other show greats. Everyone is chuffed.”

Janice Dickinson

(Image credit: ITV)

70s supermodel Janice Dickinson finished in second place in 2007.

Janice became an iconic contestant after her explosive feuds with other campmates and often butted heads due to her brutally honest opinions.

Phil Tufnell

(Image credit: ITV)

Phil Tufnell won the show in 2003 and the cricket legend became popular for always complaining that he was "bored" throughout his time in the camp.

The cricketer has since appeared in a number of TV shows including Question of Sport, The Jump, Celebrity Painting Challenge and Strictly Come Dancing.

Paul Burrell

(Image credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell appeared on the show in 2004 and finished in second place.

Paul was Princess Diana's royal butler and a TV insider revealed to The Sun that: “His bizarre facial expressions during the Bushtucker Challenge have gone down in the jungle’s history books.

“Only Dean Gaffney could compete with those kinds of hysterics — and that really is saying something."

The former royal servant was known for his hilarious facial expressions during the Bushtucker Trials.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars presenters

Ant and Dec will be presenting I'm A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa. (Image credit: ITV)

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be returning to their hosting duties, with the pair having presented I'm A Celebrity since its creation in 2002.

Where will I'm A Celebrity All Stars take place?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars will be located in a new camp in South Africa. More details regrading the location of the camp are yet to be announced.

Is there a I'm A Celebrity All Stars trailer?

There is currently no trailer out for the upcoming series, but we will add it to this guide when it is released.