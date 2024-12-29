15 TV shows that we can't wait to watch in 2025

There's no rest for the TV viewers, as the 2025 TV slate gets rolling right away with some big time premieres and will continue with massive show and massive show all year across streaming and linear TV. We wouldn't have it any other way.

With all of these exciting shows coming to air, some of our What to Watch team members got together to pick the 15 TV shows they are most excited for this year. From genre favorites to star-studded thrillers to a continuation of a show that found new life on streaming. We've listed the shows in order of when they premiere (and if they don't have a release date at this time they're listed alphabetically).

So, no need to drag this out any longer. Here are the TV shows that we are most looking forward to watching in 2025.

Mayfair Witches season 2 (January 5, AMC)

Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches (Image credit: AMC / Alfonso Bresciani)

The last time we saw Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario), she’d just given birth to Lasher, giving the powerful and mysterious entity a corporeal body. Now, in Mayfair Witches season 2 , Lasher’s plans become known. We’ve been excited for the show to return for a number of reasons; now that the groundwork has been laid, it’s time for the Mayfairs to come together to fight Lasher (Jach Huston), but not everyone believes he should be destroyed given how much power and influence he’s given the family. This complex and visually stunning series has a lot to offer as Anne Rice’s witches really start to come out and play. — Sarabeth Pollock

The Traitors season 3 (January 9, Peacock)

Alan Cumming in Peacock's The Traitors (Image credit: Peacock)

After the must-watch event that Peacock’s The Traitors season 2 proved to be, I can’t wait for Peacock’s The Traitors season 3. The new episodes may be some of the most explosive yet as Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval is slated to compete, and some of his fellow competitors, like Dorinda Medley and Chrishell Stause, were on Ariana Madix’s side as the infamous Scandoval affair played out. Will they tell Tom their true feelings on the matter face-to-face? Speaking of Dorinda, considering her track record with ruffling a few feathers on The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, I’m excited to see how far she makes it in a competition where having alliances is key. — Terrell Smith

Severance season 2 (January 17)

Adam Scott in Severance (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance hit TV like a wrecking ball when it premiered in 2022, quickly fascinating viewers (myself included) with its complex story of a group of individuals who decide to split their consciousness between an "innie," who works for the mysterious Lumen company, and an "outie," who goes about their life outside the office, with neither knowing anything about the other. Of course some kind of foul play is at hand, and with the cliffhanger ending we were left with with Severance season 1, the three-year wait has been hard. But it ends early in 2025 thankfully, with Severance season 2 letting fans clock back in on one of the more fascinating shows going right now. — Michael Balderston

Harlem season 3 (January 23, Prime Video)

Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers, Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson in Harlem (Image credit: Prime Video)

I’ve been a fan of Harlem since it became a buzzy hit comedy during its first season, and I’m still a fan heading into Harlem season 3. For me, the series helps fill a void left in the wake of Insecure no longer being on the air, and the characters being in their 30s speaks to where I am in life. I appreciate the show for tackling real issues while also making sure to add levity to any given situation. When it comes to the new episodes, I’m wondering what may happen between Camille (Meagan Good) and Ian (Tyler Lepley) now that she’s uncertain of her desires to have a baby, and if Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) will actually be able to sustain her new relationship with Michael (Luke Forbes). — Terrell Smith

Paradise (January 28, Hulu)

Sterling K. Brown in Paradise (Image credit: Hulu)

Sterling K. Brown is one of my favorite actors, so I’m looking forward to him starring in the new drama series Paradise. Not only is Brown portraying a man desperately trying to prove he didn’t commit the highest form of treason in the land, but Brown is also reunited with This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman, who developed Paradise. Given the subject matter, I’m not anticipating nearly half as many tearjerking moments as were offered up in This Is Us, but I am holding out hope that Paradise captures just as much of my attention in this new-aged whodunnit drama. — Terrell Smith

Suits: LA (February 23, NBC)

Stephen Amell in Suits: LA (Image credit: David Astorga/NBC)

To know me is to know I love a witty drama. It’s the reason I’m enamored with shows like The Lincoln Lawyer and Matlock, and it’s why I’m excited to see Suits: L.A. I was a latecomer to the whole Suits craze when it originally aired, but like many streamers, I binged the series after it became available on Netflix and instantly became a fan. Between the verbal quips and plot twists, I’m fascinated with the original Suits characters, so I’m hoping some of that magic will be reflected in the new series when it airs. The fact that Gabriel Macht, aka Harvey Spector, is in Suits: LA is quite promising. — Terrell Smith

Daredevil: Born Again (March 4, Disney Plus)

Charlie Cox in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It’s been over six years since Daredevil aired on Netflix, and I’ve been impatiently waiting for the moment when Charlie Cox would again portray Matthew Murdock in his own series, which thankfully comes in 2025 with Daredevil: Born Again (he only made guest appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). Back when the Marvel hero was on Netflix, I applauded the show as being the best live-action Marvel series with the best fight choreography across TV and movies. With the MCU officially regaining full control of the Daredevil character and Cox returning to the titular role, I’m hopeful Daredevil: Born Again will hold my attention from beginning to end. Will it pack a bigger punch than WandaVision, Loki and Agatha All Along? — Terrell Smith

The Studio (March 26, Apple TV Plus)

Seth Rogen and Ron Howard in The Studio (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As someone who is fascinated by the history and machinations of Hollywood, The Studio likely had me with little effort. But throw in the fact that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (producers of This Is the End, Sausage Party and The Boys) are behind it and the trailer teased a stellar cast and cameos from Hollywood legends, including Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Anthony Mackie presumably as themselves, I'm incredibly excited for the satirical dive into the studio system this show promises. — Michael Balderston

And Just Like That season 3 (TBD, Max)

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

And Just Like That season 2 ended with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) moving into a new home and making a pact with longtime beau Aidan (John Corbett) that they will pick up their romance after his son grows up and leaves the house. It was a big ask, but Carrie seemed ready to commit to the idea. With And Just Like That season 3 , we’re ready to see where Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) go next. They’ve all been through a lot, growing and learning about themselves in this next phase of their lives, and they have a growing circle of new friends who are in the same boat. We’re eager to see where the story takes us in the new season. — Sarabeth Pollock

Black Dagger Brotherhood (TBD, Passionflix)

Robert Maaser in Black Dagger Brotherhood (Image credit: Passionflix)

Passionflix has been growing their platform of romance novel adaptations for years with a hefty combination of movies and series from some of the best authors in the industry. Now they’re expanding their repertoire with an adaptation of J.R. Ward’s bestselling Black Dagger Brotherhood series about big brooding vampires trying to fight evil and find salvation in the form of their one true love. There is romance, there are vampires and there’s danger lurking around every corner. Oh, and there’s a swoon-worthy cast that will bring several books in Ward’s epic series to life. The first season of Black Dagger Brotherhood finished filming in December 2024 and is expected to premiere in 2025. If the social media comments from fans are any indication, this could be one of the streamer’s biggest hits yet. And this is just the beginning. — Sarabeth Pollock

Chad Powers (TBD, Hulu)

Glen Powell in Chad Powers (Image credit: Hulu)

Glen Powell is on a hot streak coming off Twisters and Hit Man (two of my favorite movies of 2024). Can he extend that magic touch to TV? He'll try it out using the Ted Lasso playbook — taking a viral online video and turning it into a full fledged series. Chad Powers originated as a prank by Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning pretending to be an aspiring walk-on at a college program. Powell and Michael Waldron (Heels, Loki) have expanded on that for a sports comedy that I'm hoping is a lot of fun. — Michael Balderston

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (TBD, HBO)

Peter Claffey in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Image credit: Steffan Hill/HBO)

I've been enjoying Skeleton Crew, which hasn't dove too much into Jedi or the Skywalkers, as a nice change of pace for the Star Wars franchise. I'm looking forward to something similar coming from the Game of Thrones franchise in 2025 with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. We're getting out of King's Landing and machinations for the Iron Throne between the Targaryens and others for this one, as it focuses on the adventures of a lowly knight and his squire. It's sounds like a breath of fresh air for a franchise we all know so well. — Michael Balderston

The Last of Us season 2 (TBD, HBO)

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

By the time The Last of Us season 2 arrives it will have been well over two years since the last time we saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on our screens. Joel risked everything to get Ellie to safety under the belief that she held the cure to the mutated Cordyceps fungus that transforms humans into ruthless killers, only to arrive at the facility to learn that the only way to see if the hypothesis was true was to kill her. Joel saved Ellie’s life and now their journey continues in season 2. It didn’t take long for the series, based on a beloved video game franchise, to quickly gain a following of fans who not only lauded the post-apocalyptic world the show created but also the way the show portrayed the humanity of it all and the way love will always find a way. — Sarabeth Pollock

Stranger Things season 5 (TBD, Netflix)

(Image credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix)

I honestly don't think there is a bigger TV event this year then the final season of Stranger Things. Netflix's sci-fi series has become a global phenomenon, so the anticipation to see how Eleven and the rest of our group of heroes try to defeat the monsters of the Upside Down once and for all is sky high. Bingeing is not a practice that I partake in as much anymore, but I will be watching every episode of Stranger Things season 5 as fast as I can to make sure that nothing is spoiled for me. — Michael Balderston

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 (TBD, AMC)

Lauren Cohan in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: AMC)