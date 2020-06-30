Canceling YouTube TV? These are some great alternatives

Updated Sept. 30, 2020: YouTube TV earlier this summer raised its monthly subscription rate 30 percent to $64.99 a month. (It added a bunch of ViacomCBS channels, though.) And now it's announced that it's losing Fox-branded regional sports networks again.

There's a lot to love about YouTube TV. The simple single plan. The multiple accounts that you can share with your family. The unlimited DVR.

But YouTube TV also doesn't have as many channels as some of the other services. And if it doesn't have something you've decided you just have to have, then it's time to cancel YouTube TV. And in June 2020, YouTube TV announced that its monthly price was going up to $65 a month. So maybe it's time to look elsewhere, eh?

The good news, though, is that you still have plenty of options for live streaming TV, at all kinds of price points. Let's take a look at what's available:

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a relatively new option. You know Hulu as an excellent on-demand option, and now it has a good number of live channels (including locals) available as well. Plus it has add-ons like HBO, Showtime and Cinemax, so you can keep everything in one place, if that's what you prefer.

Hulu with Live TV costs $54.99. Do note that you'll still have commercials in Hulu's on-demand library at that price. To get rid of those commercials, you'll need to pony up a little more.

Still, it's very much worth exploring.

Fubo TV

If you're a sports fan, you'll want to give Fubo TV a go. It's one of the only services around that streams sports in 4K resolution. (Though it's still in beta, and you're really only looking at a handful of games a week.) It also has a huge stable of add-ons for all kinds of sports, including international, soccer, outdoors and more.

Fubo TV recently changed up its plans . For about $60 a month you'll get the standard base package. — and that includes ESPN beginning in August 2020. There are a couple of sweeteners after that, but to get the full 100-plus channel smash you'll need to pay $8 a month.

Philo

If you just want to spend as little as you can every month while still actually watching TV, Philo may well be for you. For just $20 a month you'll get more than 60 channels — and these are channels that you know and love — from news to entertainment to lifestyle.

And Philo is available on just about every device you've got. It's really one of those services you have to see to believe.

Sling TV

Sling is the No. 2 live streaming service in the United States, and for good reason. The Orange and Blue plans start at just $30 each (or you can get them both for $45 a month), and from there you'll build out with Sling's numerous add-on packages. (Or not. It's your call.)

And that's the attraction of Sling — you pick and choose what it is you want to watch more than any other service. It's hard to argue against that.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now — the former DirecTV Now has been shedding customers, but that doesn't mean it might not be a good fit for you. It's got a half-dozen plans that run from $50 to a whopping $135 a month.

And if you're an AT&T Wireless customer, you may well be eligible for a monthly discount, so there's that.